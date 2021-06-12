Announcing the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards Finalists

At Adobe, we are always inspired by the ways our customers are transforming their businesses through groundbreaking digital experiences. Even though this past year presented many challenges, Adobe Experience Cloud customers continued to innovate and push digital boundaries, demonstrating how bringing together the right mix of creativity, content, and data can improve every experience.

Each year we shine a light on the amazing ways our customers use Adobe Experience Cloud solutions to better serve their customers, partners, and communities. For the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards, this year’s finalists were selected from a pool of submissions larger and more diverse than ever. The number of submissions jumped almost 60 percent compared with last year, with entries coming from customers worldwide. We thank everyone who shared their stories with us.

Spotlight on exceptional customer experiences

For the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards, we looked for individuals, teams, and companies that are using technology to uncover new opportunities and reimagine digital experiences. While every submission outlined different challenges and goals, each one presented a shining example of how great experiences can inspire and transform the way we engage with the world around us.

The 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards finalists in each of the 12 global categories are:

The Advocate

Recognizing a company that embraces a customer-first approach to elevate customer experiences to new heights.

Center Parcs

Roche (nominated by 3|SHARE)

Tabcorp

The Ambassador

Recognizing an individual who shares his or her expertise to help peers or colleagues succeed in digital transformation and customer experience management initiatives.

Glenn Watson, Ego Pharmaceuticals

Jess Kao, F5

Catherine Kum-Seun, Home Depot Canada

The Analyzer

Recognizing a company that has mastered the art and science of data-driven decision making to optimize customer journeys and drive significant business impacts.

Hay

Pitney Bowes

RS Components

The Architect

Recognizing a company that has unified its content and marketing strategy to streamline customer journeys and deliver personalized content to the right audience at the right time.

Bose

Costa Crociere (nominated by Accenture)

Palo Alto Networks

The Changemaker

Recognizing a company or individual that has innovated to create experiences that drive social or environmental impact.

American Red Cross

University of the People

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The Closer

Recognizing a company that has built a world-class B2B engine that achieves significant lift in pipeline, bookings, or revenue.

Kiwi Wealth

MisterTemp’ (nominated by WAISSO)

NWEA

The Illuminator

Recognizing a company, individual, or team that has shown great resilience in finding ways to turn challenging situations into inspiring, exceptional customer experiences.

Investment Bank of Berlin (nominated by eggs unimedia GmbH)

Swinburne University of Technology

U.S. Census Bureau

The Magnifier

Recognizing a company that has harnessed the power of multiple Adobe Experience Cloud applications to deliver outstanding customer experiences and measurable business impacts.

SAP Concur

Sky

The Lott

The Mastermind

Recognizing a company that has unified the commerce experience across multiple channels for fulfillment anytime, anywhere.

Industry West (nominated by Rightpoint)

Mondelez International, Inc. (nominated by BORN Group)

Topps Tiles (nominated by Tom & Co.)

The Orchestrator

Recognizing a company that has aligned customer journeys across channels, geographies, or platforms to deliver compelling, cohesive experiences.

CaixaBank

Eicher Motors (nominated by TCZ Digital Private Ltd.)

Workday

The Transformer

Recognizing a company that has advanced a game-changing digital transformation resulting in significant positive business impacts.

Fiserv (nominated by Capgemini)

McDonald’s Corporation

Save the Children UK

The Maverick (Audience Choice)

Recognizing a company or individual pushing the boundaries of innovation in customer experience, marketing, advertising, or commerce through bold use of technology and out-of-the-box thinking.

Doorstep Market (nominated by Netsmartz LLC )

Jeff Mann, McDonald’s Corporation

MG Motor India

Join the fun! Attend the livestreamed 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards Gala

Please be sure to mark your calendar to join the livestreamed awards gala. You are invited to celebrate with us as we honor the 2021 award finalists and announce our award winners at two exclusive virtual events.

Wednesday, June 23 from 5pm – 6:15pm PDT (AMER, SEA, JAPAN, ANZ) RSVP here.

Thursday, June 24 from 4pm – 5pm BST (EMEA & INDIA) RSVP here.

We look forward to raising a glass with you as we shine the spotlight on this year’s exceptional finalists and winners.