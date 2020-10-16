Apply for the 2021 Marketo Engage Champion Program
Customer Marketing
I am thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the 2021 Marketo Engage Champion program. Next year is extra special as it marks the 10-year anniversary since the Marketo Engage Champion program was first launched.
The Marketo Engage Champion program represents an elite group of our most advanced Marketo Engage users and brand ambassadors who are Marketo Engage Certified Experts (MCE) and actively share their knowledge and expertise in the Marketing Nation Community. Also, in an effort to be more inclusive and provide ongoing access opportunities for underrepresented communities, we are increasing the Champion class size from 40 individuals to 50.
If you are a customer or partner interested in taking your Marketo Engage expertise and thought leadership to the next level, I encourage you to apply for the 2021 program.
APPLY HERE
If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected]. My team and I look forward to reading your applications in the coming weeks!
The deadline to apply is November 20, 2020.
Marketo Engage Champion Program Overview
Champion Program Benefits
- Eligibility to apply for the Marketo Engage Champion Leadership Committee
- Exclusive Champion opportunities at Adobe Summit
- Champion Spotlight in the Marketing Nation Community
- Exclusive contests & incentives to help drive strategic Marketo Engage programs
- Exclusive Champion swag
- Access to Marketo Engage product beta testing and early adopter programs
- Opportunities to engage with Marketo Engage teams to provide feedback and support
- Ongoing speaking opportunities year-round
- Exclusive Champion badges (LinkedIn, Marketing Nation Community, Purple Select)
Champion Program Criteria & Requirements
- Current Marketo Engage Certified Expert (MCE) certification
- Attend quarterly Champion Program Calls
- Attend Marketo Engage Product Update Calls
- Attend or speak at a Marketo Engage User Group 2x per year
- Active participation in Marketing Nation Community
- Help grow Advocate Nation
- Sign Champion Program Charter and NDA
- Additional requirements can be found here
Meet the current class of Marketo Engage Champions here and our Marketo Engage Champion Alumni here. Here is the link to submit your application to become a 2021 Marketo Engage Champion.