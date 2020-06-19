Audience Segmentation with Predictive Audiences | AI for All

We talk a lot about marketing challenges and, oftentimes, those challenges relate to marketers of certain maturities, industries, strategies, etc. But what is one universal challenge for all marketers? Audience segmentation. With our Predictive Audiences capability coming soon, Marketo Engage is transforming this fundamental piece of marketing in the most powerful way – through artificial intelligence. Predictive Audiences will be included in our Prime and Ultimate packages and available as an add-on for our Select package.

Audience Segmentation: The Great Balancing Act

Every marketer faces a similar dilemma with each program: reaching the most engaged and relevant audience and maximizing conversion without fatiguing the recipients and driving opt-outs. It’s critical to hit conversion goals but losing an audience member’s ear forever is hugely impactful and can take months or even years to repair.

But how can you reduce send lists while also reaching or even exceeding your goals?

With Predictive Audiences, you can confidently and intelligently target and engage the right people for your event and email campaigns to reach and exceed your goals without fatiguing your audience.

AI in B2B Marketing Today

Artificial Intelligence: still one of the buzziest buzzwords in the marketplace today. You hear about it all the time, but how has it affected your everyday marketing workflows? Do you feel like you have the opportunity to leverage AI in an effective and powerful way? Do you even have access to any AI today?

In fact, 66% of marketers want their AI applications to help them identify the right accounts and individuals to target, while only 18% of B2B marketers report having adopted AI-driven personalization according to “The State of Artificial Intelligence in B2B Marketing,” Demand Metric, 2019.

These contrasting statistics can largely be attributed to some of the barriers to entry of existing AI solutions such as difficult onboarding and implementation as well as high costs and the perception of steep learning curves. Without AI, marketers can still find innovative ways to strike the balance we talked about, but those ways are often resource-intensive, require constant tweaking, and produce little confidence that those efforts will pay off.

AI should be made available to everyone and should be easy to use and to adopt. This belief led us to develop Predictive Audiences, which makes AI available to everyone and part of everyday workflows! It also takes the manual effort and guesswork out of the equation – bringing a new level of efficiency to audience segmentation and targeting.

Let’s take a look at some of the ways you will be able to use Predictive Audiences and how it transforms everyday marketing fundamentals for all marketers and revenue strategies.

1. Maximizing Registrations and Attendance for Events

Crafting an invite list for live events and webinars is often more art than science. For those avid event marketers out there, you know the classic workflow:

Try to match an audience to the event topic based on marketing knowledge or just reuse an invite list

Hit send

Go into the event fairly blind on how many registrants will actually attend

Cross your fingers and host the event

With Predictive Audiences, we are infusing artificial intelligence into your existing workflow to give you the confidence and efficiency to reach the right audience for your events:

Use AI-powered by Adobe Sensei to build a highly targeted audience using Likelihood to Register and Likelihood to Attend Predictive Filters

Send your invites with confidence

Receive alerts when a goal is predicted to miss

Receive intelligent recommendations on how and what to adjust

Hit and exceed event goals

And, better yet, this is all embedded in your existing workflows – just drag these Predictive Filters into your Smart Lists and Smart Campaigns along with the multitude of other audience segmentation triggers and filters that Marketo Engage has to offer. And, voila! You have drastically increased conversions while reducing your overall send list.

2. Minimizing Opt-Outs

So, the first benefit we mentioned was all about reaching and exceeding your event goals while only inviting those who are most likely to register and/or attend. But that’s only part of the equation.

What if you could identify and suppress those users who are likely to unsubscribe? I can’t stress this enough – with a few simple clicks, you could leverage artificial intelligence powered by Adobe Sensei in existing workflows to maintain the health of your database and significantly reduce unsubscribe rates.

Don’t let this feature’s ease-of-use undermine how groundbreaking it is. This feature gives you the confidence to continue to engage customers while managing unsubscribes in a way that has never been possible before. In addition, you can use the Likelihood to Unsubscribe Predictive Filter to create and update a list of marketing suspended contacts to avoid engaging with those users across your instance. By not engaging those who are fatigued, you can drastically increase the lifetime value of each audience member by keeping them engaged at the right level and frequency.

3. Replicating Success from One Program to the Next

Oftentimes, the events you’re hosting are a part of a series. For example, you may be planning to create a new, ongoing webinar series that is designed to onboard new users to your product. Instead of just rolling it out and hoping for the best, you decide to pilot it with a small subset of users. And the pilot was a great success!

Instead of spending hours looking for similarities amongst the attendees to see why it was successful to then replicate for the rest of the series, Predictive Audiences will find a lookalike audience based on a Smart List or Smart Campaign. Once again, within your existing audience segmentation and targeting workflow within Marketo Engage, you can easily add an additional filter to find similar audience members to those in a defined Smart List or Smart Campaign. With this feature, you can significantly reduce time to value for your program creation, bringing new levels of efficiency to your marketing workflows.

4. Optimize In-Flight with Intelligent Recommendations

We are making set-it-and-forget-it event programs a thing of the past. Even if you are closely monitoring registration for your event program, you never really know with any confidence where you will land in terms of registration, and you certainly have little to no insight into what attendance to expect.

Predictive Audiences lets you: 1) track progress towards your goals in real-time 2) predict outcomes and 3) provide intelligent recommendations based on similar, historical programs and your unique goals. You can even track the likelihood of individual members to register and attend your event. No longer are the days of seeing your event program falling short of your goals with no idea what to do to improve it. Optimize in-flight efficiently and with confidence to accelerate buyers through the funnel and accelerate pipeline.

Artificial Intelligence for All

With Predictive Audiences, you can leverage the power of artificial intelligence in an accessible, fundamental, and easy-to-use way to drive results with little to no onboarding or implementation efforts required. In conjunction with Predictive Content and Account Profiling, Marketo Engage offers AI-powered tools for content, ABM, and now spans across foundational, everyday marketing workflows through Audience Segmentation with Predictive Audiences.

Stay tuned for more as we gear up to launch this exciting capability soon.