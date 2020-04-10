The Future of Marketing Is Creative | Marketing 2025

Data and creativity have always been two sides of the same coin. DaVinci studied art along with physics. And Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata is not just a piano piece — it’s a mathematical expression. According to OpenCulture, the first half of measure 50 of ‘Moonlight Sonata’ consists of three notes in D major, separated by intervals called thirds that skip over the next note in the scale. By stacking the first, third, and fifth notes — D, F sharp, and A — we get a harmonic pattern known as a triad.

Human creativity will save the day

While the robots and the algorithms amass quantities of information that would blow the minds of data analysts from two generations ago, it’s human creativity that will save the day. Creativity gives purpose to intelligence. It absorbs data and then uncovers insights. Creativity powers transformation. And transformation yields impactful and sustainable experiences for your customers.

Your ability to leverage AI while employing soft skills (empathy, teamwork, problem-solving) is key to moving beyond information and developing an intelligence practice built on creativity. Forward-thinking organizations might even consider the rise of the chief intelligence officer — and a shift in CIO responsibilities.

Netflix combines data and creativity masterfully

The assumption has always been that Netflix was developing content in a data-driven lab, with analytically engineered shows and movies. That’s not the case. Not exactly, anyway. Instead, Netflix uses intelligence to feed the creative process — greenlighting shows to meet the unique tastes of niche audiences. It’s a liberating model, one in which auteur-level filmmakers are empowered to take creative risks because Netflix knows that it can pinpoint the corresponding audience. In this sense, Netflix operates at the very convergence of creativity and intelligence, serving as a matchmaker between writers, directors, actors, artists, comics, and other creatives — and the audiences looking for their new favorite binge-watch.

Home Depot’s creative approach to data analytics

To engage customers at every point of their journey, Home Depot unified all their customer data into a single customer profile. Ranjeet Bhosale, director of online analytics and business intelligence, explains, “Instead of separating metrics from online and offline channels, we focus our attention on capturing everything including website activity, in-store sales, call center volume, return volume, order cancelations, and much more, thus enabling us to make the best decisions to improve the shopper experience across all touchpoints.”

Disney uses AI to analyze human emotion

For more than a decade, Disney has invested in big data applications, resulting in a series of innovations that shape customer experience across the entire Disney landscape. The most progressive is a dramatic evolution of the often-tedious effort to gather audience feedback on films still in production. Where teams would have gathered individual survey responses, they now rely on Affective AI to analyze human emotion gathered through audience-facing cameras during preview screenings. With more than 5,000 data points per person, computers can analyze the information in ways that would be impossible for humans. Armed with that intelligence, Disney’s artists and filmmakers can iterate and improve their work to guarantee a thrilling movie experience for audiences around the world.

The three case examples above show us how successful companies combine creativity and intelligence. Check out the 5-step visual blueprint to learn how you can combine creativity and intelligence in your organization. There is also a complete report that covers how marketing leaders deal with information overload, the intersection of EQ and AI, and an action plan to transform your organization.