Congratulations to Our Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year Award Winners

Our global network of solution and technology partners are the force multiplier for our commercial business. They extend the core capabilities of our software with key functionality and extensions spanning customer support, payments & security, marketing automation, accounting & finance, shipping & fulfillment and beyond. They customize our software to the specific business requirements of thousands of B2C and B2B customers across over 20 industries. They share our goal of enabling brands to create powerful, personal experiences with their customers, and work tirelessly to make this a reality.

Each year, we recognize partners that have shown exceptional leadership and growth during Marketing Nation and Magento Imagine. As we unified the Marketo and Magento partner programs with the Adobe Solution Partner Program and Adobe Exchange Partner Program, we brought our respective partner awards together as well.

Please join us in congratulating the commercial partners who distinguished themselves in 2019 with their inspired work on behalf of our joint customers.

Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year

Corra: Americas (Commercial/Magento). Corra was on a tear last year, launching new fashion and sports industry-focused accelerators and a B2B division, all while generating new business and dramatically expanding their Magento certifications to more than 130.

DemandGen: Americas (Commercial/Marketo). In addition to contributing significant Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to Adobe, DemandGen continually goes above and beyond to evolve our joint GTM strategy, create powerful marketing content and build strong relationships with our sales team.

Vaimo: EMEA (Commercial/Magento). A digital commerce expert focusing exclusively on Magento and Adobe Commerce Cloud, Vaimo delivered strong value to B2B and B2C merchants last year. Vaimo’s thought leadership, strategy, and services were key to fueling growth for many of our commerce customers.

Digital Experience Emerging Solution Partner of the Year

121eCommerce and 02 Web (tie): Americas (Commercial/Magento). Both 121eCommerce and 02 Web were fast-rising stars in 2019. 121eCommerce doubled their Magento 2 certifications, brought in numerous new logos and were critical advisors guiding customers to evaluate Magento Commerce vs. Magento Open Source. Canadian-based 02 Web also had a record year, building both Adobe Analytics and Marketo Engage practices, growing their Magento Commerce footprint, and delivering on-time launches with discipline.

Digital Pi, a Merkle Company: Americas (Commercial/Marketo). Marketing automation expert Digital Pi went the extra mile in ensuring our customers got the most out of their Marketo Engage investment and integrated technologies; their focus on customer value helped drive a great growth year.

Basiliko: EMEA (Commercial/Magento). Basiliko shone last year with a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, creative insight into brand goals and technical excellence. Their Magento-certified team delighted customers with lean implementations delivering reduced time to market and tangible results.

Digital Experience Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Gorilla Group, a Wunderman Thompson Company: Americas (Commercial/Magento). Delivery excellence is all about the details and Gorilla Group consistently came through for clients, achieving stellar conversion, new user activation and transaction rates across B2B and B2C customers.

The Pixel: EMEA (Commercial/Magento). A longtime Magento partner, The Pixel continues to demonstrate outstanding technical ability, commitment to quality and market focus. Our customers seek out their ability to understand just what it takes to win in the fast-evolving commerce landscape.

Digital Experience Exchange Partner of the Year

Nosto: Americas (Commercial). Nosto’s Magento Commerce integration uses customer data, rich product attributes and performance metrics to give customers the ability to deliver online shopping experiences that drive higher conversion rates, average order values, and ultimately, higher revenue.

Drift: Americas (Innovation). Drift’s Marketo Engage integration application has changed the way businesses think about live chat. Their innovative “Conversational Marketing” technology has had a huge impact on our Marketo Engage customers’ ability to drive digital marketing lead generation.

Akeneo: EMEA. Akeneo significantly upgraded its Magento integration, making it easier than ever to manage and deliver consistent product data across services. Their innovation and thought leadership in Product Experience Management drove numerous customer successes in 2019.