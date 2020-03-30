Adobe Announces Offerings to Help Small & Mid-Sized Companies
Amid the coronavirus outbreak and growing containment efforts, small and mid-sized businesses are reeling from the impact of slowed opportunities and lost revenue. We now operate in a heightened virtual world and the reliance on digital channels has become more important than ever. Through times of rapid change, the ability to dynamically communicate with customers at scale, effectively promote the value of your offerings to target accounts, and ultimately drive sales is critical – we recognize that. As a business, we want to ensure our customers are set up to not only survive but ultimately thrive after we emerge from this crisis.
Adobe Commercial is committed to providing impacted businesses with the support and resources they need to navigate this challenging time.
Among the programs we are offering are:
- NEW CUSTOMERS – 3 Months Free of Marketo Engage, Bizible, & Magento Commerce: Enables brands to begin driving lead to revenue cycles before they start paying for their Marketo Engage, Bizible, or Magento Commerce implementations. Now companies have 3 free months to get up and running, either with an internal team or with a solution partner, with no payments for the first 3 months of their NEW contract.
- ALL – Free Digital Trainings: Marketers can now take advantage of free access to Marketo University on-line courses for three months. Ensure teams are fully equipped to take their digital engagements to the next level. Offer also applies to Magento University courses.
- ALL – Fast Track Programs & Professional Services: It has never been more important to put people and experiences at the heart of your engagement strategy. With Adobe Customer Solutions, you can increase your time to value, lower your cost to get started, and tap into expert resources to help you get your work done. With shortened delivery times, an ALL NEW WHITE GLOVE offering, and a wide range of launch packs to fit your needs, customers can take advantage of new discounts and get up and running quickly. Service offerings also being offered for Magento Commerce.
Additional offers for SMB companies include:
- Acrobat PDF services: We’re expanding free usage of our online Acrobat PDF tools through May 31, up to 10 times per day. You can easily convert Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG files to PDF in just a few clicks. You can also compress PDFs to reduce their file size in a snap—for easy sending and sharing via link or email.
- Adobe Connect: We are providing free 90-day access for individuals and businesses to hold meetings, virtual conferences and trainings from their homes so they can continue to be productive and socially engaged. Now anyone can use Adobe Connect rooms with up to 25 participants for free for up to 90 days if they sign up for a trial license between now and July 1, 2020.
- Adobe Talent: We want to give the creative community access to as many job opportunities as possible through Adobe Talent on Behance, so we’re making the service free to all companies and recruiters through May 15, 2020. As always, applying for jobs on Behance is completely free.
- Adobe Portfolio: We know your online presence is more important than ever, so we’re making Adobe Portfolio free to everyone through May 15, 2020. Start building your portfolio site today and get free hosting, plus unlimited pages.
Given the urgent need for businesses to optimize digital engagements, we are providing greater access and flexibility to existing customers based on their specific needs. Please contact your account executive or client success manager for details about Marketo Engage and Magento Commerce offerings.