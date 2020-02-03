Marketing Nation Community Is Now Upgraded | Why You Should Join It

“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller

Marketing is a dynamic, continuously evolving process that has changed dramatically over the past years. It is easy to fall behind when so many trends and solutions emerge frequently on a regular basis. How does one keep current with the latest updates in marketing and continue growing professionally?

Marketing Nation Community is the answer. Ask questions, share your best practices and lessons learned, and together, help each other get the most out of Marketo.

Having access to a powerful and supportive community is what helps us grow and develop professionally. Marketing Nation Community gives you an opportunity to connect with other Marketo users, open support tickets, exchange ideas and best practices, as well as grow your brand and career. In addition to all these benefits, you can also contribute to Marketo’s product roadmap by providing feedback or submitting ideas.

We are excited to announce that we’ve launched a brand new, improved version of the Marketing Nation Community. User interface, search, navigation, forum structure, gamification, and more are now significantly improved, resulting in a superior experience.

Check out what has changed in the Marketing Nation Community:

Quick access to the search bar: Search is important – we know that it’s the first thing most of our customers look for when visiting the Community. In our new communities, the search bar is magnified to make it even easier to access.

Lighter dropdown navigation structure: We’ve changed the navigation bar to drop down automatically and hyperlinked key areas, so you can visit more places with less clicking. These updates also simplified cross-community navigation for customers interested in learning across the Adobe Experience Cloud portfolio.

Cleaner forums interface: By working closely with our customers and internal stakeholders, we have significantly upgraded the browsing experience. All of our pages have been re-designed with an improved forum layout, more visual iconography, better spacing, and a cleaner font.

Universal search: With a newly integrated universal search engine, customers can perform keyword searches across all Marketo properties, including the Marketing Nation Community, Marketo Product Docs, and the Marketo Help Center.

We can’t wait for you to experience the Marketing Nation Community firsthand and reap all the benefits.