Explore Digital Transformation in Marketing | 5 Risks of Doing Nothing

Customer expectations are evolving every day. When it comes to digital marketing, your business may be content with maintaining the status quo –– but don’t get comfortable. Doing nothing might soon leave you scrambling to keep up with the competition. The digital landscape is innovating at an incredible rate. In fact, IDC forecasts that by 2025, on average, the connected person will engage with their connected device once every 18 seconds. And the digital transformation in marketing will be at the forefront of this evolution. Not preparing your business for market changes and evolving expectations could have a catastrophic effect on its future growth.

The good news is there’s no better time than now to start doing something. If you’re still on the fence about making a change, consider the risks. To help you get innovating we’ve outlined five risks of doing nothing when it comes to your digital marketing strategy.

1. The competition is coming for your customers.

You knew the competition was always coming for your customers, but now they have an edge. They’re taking action. Your competitors are embracing cutting-edge technology that will position their business for success over the long run. With the right digital marketing tools, they can attract not just new customers, but digitally savvy customers that may be disgruntled by your aging technology. Customer demands will continue to change. The best advice is to change with them.

2. Less efficiency, less effectiveness.

Your marketing team needs to be efficient and effective in order to succeed. Fast, flexible campaign deployment across channels shouldn’t just be a “nice to have” in digital marketing, it is necessary for creating great customer experiences. But relying on IT or agency support for campaign execution isn’t full proof. Empower your marketing team with the modern marketing automation tools needed to deploy campaigns quickly. The change will not only improve customer engagement but also help you save on efficiency and effectiveness.

3. Campaigns should leave an impact. Or they are forgotten.

If you engage with the right customer, at the right time, about topics or business solutions that interest them, you gain (and earn) customer loyalty. Customers want content that speaks to them directly. If you can’t quickly manage and launch campaigns that are relevant and interesting, then you’ll lose not only the customer’s attention but their business. Help them learn what they want to know with agile, personalized campaigns that scale across channels.

4. Talent may be looking for greener pastures.

Clunky, outdated technology does not attract innovative new talent. Today’s workforce is competitive and marketing talent will be looking for a workplace that helps them be both agile and efficient, leaving ample time available for brewing up exciting new ideas. With robust, easy-to-use marketing technology, your marketing team can innovate and better contribute to overall revenue. Bogging them down with labor-intensive technology is not only inefficient but may also leave lasting impacts on morale and over the long run, business growth.

5. Customers will gravitate toward better experiences.

Lastly, today’s digitally savvy customers have options. They are no longer dependent on legacy purchasing to make decisions. They want fast, easy, and convenient experiences. And they want to be delighted and engaged with relevant content across multiple channels, and on the go. It won’t be easy to satisfy them, and it will take continuous improvement. Using a robust marketing technology that grows with your business and evolves with customer demands, is your best bet for staying competitive in today’s market.

Act now.

Now is the time to take action. It’s not too late to catch up with your competition, even if they’re already further along in their digital transformation. A small marketing team with limited resources can accomplish a lot with the right marketing tools. So, get out from under the status quo, fight back with better customer experiences. Find and engage the right customers, at the right time. Get to know them during their customer journey and provide them with relevant content that helps them choose you. And do it all with an agile, automated marketing technology that helps you take a campaign from zero to sixty in just a few clicks.