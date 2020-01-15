Neuromarketing Data | Level Up Your Marketing Analytics Strategy

As customers and technologies evolve, marketing analytics is likely to remain essential for marketing teams across industries to demonstrate ROI, and forward-thinking companies will look to leverage neuromarketing insights for added depth and confirmation of metrics.

It’s important that your metrics and marketing analytics measure with accuracy and purpose. Not only will those actionable insights guide you to improved marketing performance, but they will also show the connection to revenue and profit – numbers the C-suite finds most compelling.

Although spending on marketing technology may be less difficult to secure than hiring more staff, the budget must be justified. Demonstrating marketing ROI is a must. Numbers, or it didn’t happen. Hunches and word-of-mouth and sunny second-hand stories about great marketing performance don’t hold much water.

Monitor your marketing analytics in real time and adjust in the moment

Marketing is no longer a set-it-and-forget-it analog operation. AI, machine learning, and Big Data have transformed how companies build their brand and engage and understand customers. Intelligent marketing solutions help you gather, manage, and monitor ever-increasing amounts of data.

Integrated neuromarketing data and practices can help you predict consumer behavior with far more accuracy. Leverage that real-time visibility into marketing campaign performance and consumer engagement to gain actionable insights for iterative revisions and adjustments.

Measure and report marketing metrics with purpose and intent

Measuring your marketing performance just to gather data can become a trap. Choose your metrics strategically, with the intent to use the information for improvement. Some of the most common methods include:

Single Attribution (First Touch/Last Touch)

Single Attribution with Revenue Cycle Projections

Attribution across Multiple Programs and People

Test and Control Groups

Full Market Mix Modeling (MMM)

Finding what works best for your team depends on your marketing goals and tools, of course.

Create a single, unified view of your customer from diverse data sources

Imagine three bakers, each taking part of a single recipe and working from whatever scrap they have. No one would be surprised that each baker created something equally bad, just in different ways. It’s the same with pulling fragments of data from various sources without combining them into a single customer profile.

Gather and interpret customer data from as many perspectives as possible. Integrate from across channels into a single unified view of the customer. With the most complete customer profile possible, you have a more accurate picture to work with, and a deeper understanding of your customer’s needs, wants, desires, behaviors, and intentions.

Correlate marketing metrics and analytics to customer behavior to see where engagement is strong and where your efforts are falling short, and on which channels.

Assemble and maintain a dynamic marketing analysis that allows you to adjust granularity, to zoom in on specific customers or segments as well as step back for a macro view of your overall marketing effectiveness.

Prepare your marketing analytics strategy to incorporate and leverage neuromarketing data

Neuromarketing shows promise as a valuable way to better understand why your customers make the decisions they make, information that traditional self-reporting methods such as interviews, surveys, and focus groups have failed to deliver reliably or accurately. That depth of understanding can yield actionable marketing analytics data for engaging your customers on an unprecedented level of personalization and segmentation.

Digital transformation has opened so many more channels for marketers to learn about their customers. Automated and intelligent marketing solutions are a necessity for organizations to compete in today’s ever-connected digital world. Soon, those who feed neuromarketing practices into their marketing program position themselves to wield a competitive advantage over those who only use automation and basic AI and machine learning tools.

Marketing in 2025 is likely to see neuromarketing bring new depth, richness, and accuracy marketing analytics. Integrating neuromarketing insights into the ongoing process of monitoring and adjusting marketing activities is predicted to improve performance as well as reduce the time to optimization.

Built on AI and machine learning, digital marketing tools have matured to the point of being able to integrate data from neuroscientific insights. On this technological foundation, neuromarketing may become a deciding factor between those brands that ascend to the top and those that fade from consumer consciousness.

Combine the power of neuromarketing and marketing analytics to drive greater customer experiences

By taking advantage of the many uses of neuromarketing and marketing analytics data to confirm hunches, you can open creative possibilities that had not been considered or thought possible. See with greater clarity into customer engagement with your marketing program to drive innovation and find new and better ways to connect with consumers on an emotional level, the strongest and most effective way to help customers make decisions.

Begin laying the technological groundwork now for integrating neuromarketing into your marketing analytics and prepare to tap into the power of raw and honest human emotion with every design choice you work into your marketing campaign.

Add depth to your marketing analytics by comparing metrics to your neuromarketing data. Adjust and fine-tune the consistency and impact of your brand message across channels and touchpoints.

Monitor and measure your marketing efforts in real time and leverage greater predictive power to meet your customers at the right time, in the right place, with the right message, the right offer, and the right experience. Your strategic and purposeful metrics will speak for themselves.