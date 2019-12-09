Marketo Champion Juli James About the Community Culture

Are you a marketing professional interested in developing your leadership presence, becoming a sought-after speaker, building a quality network, getting promoted, and multiplying your salary? We have great news – it is possible to obtain this overwhelming number of achievements in just a year through the Marketo Champion Program.

This is a career accelerator that takes you outside your comfort zone and provides you with the resources to excel. Our Marketo Champion Program is a close-knit community of ambitious marketers that are given opportunities to speak at the top industry events, build their personal brand, host podcasts and webinars, join a committee, participate in forums, and much more.

Every year we select 40 talented marketers to join this career development program and become Champions. The deadline to apply for the Marketo Champion Program 2020 is this week, on December 6th, 2019. The only prerequisite for the program applicants is to have earned a Marketo Certified Expert credential prior to submitting the application.

Let’s hear from our veteran Champions! Meet Juli James, a MarTech professor who was selected as a 2019 Marketo Champion of the Year and has

Q. What are some opportunities that opened up since you became a Champion?

A. So many amazing opportunities were given to me as a Champion. First, I was a keynote speaker at the Adobe Summit. Second, I was able to move on from being a marketing automation manager in the UK to becoming a MarTech professor in the US, as well as become an advanced Marketo user. Third, I was able to significantly increase my salary.

Q. What does it take to be a Marketo Champion?

A. To me, a Marketo Champion is someone who is passionate about using and talking about Marketo. It is someone who wants to help other Marketo users by not only providing content that informs and educates but also by reaching out and helping users where needed. A Champion is also someone who wants to help the platform improve by getting involved in beta testing and product feedback.

Q. What has been the highlight of the program for you?

A. Being awarded 2019 Champion of the Year has helped to propel my personal brand and be seen as a thought leader – it opened up many more opportunities not only with Marketo but also with the other brands. I don’t feel like I’m known even though I am – people often come up to me to tell how I’ve helped them.

Q. Did you benefit from the Champion network?

A. Immensely. Not only are they the most intelligent people I know, they also became my close friends. We chat every day, travel to each other’s cities to meet up, share highlights from our personal lives over Facebook, and much more. They are a group of people that go through the same experiences as me and completely understand all the daily challenges of our job.

Q. What would you say to someone considering applying to be a Champion?

A. If you’re still wondering whether you should apply… in the words of Dr. Pepper, “What’s the worst that can happen?” This is a chance to build your brand, an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Every year, we have veteran Champions who will support you throughout the program, as well as many first-time Champions who will share the journey with you.

Q. What has been an unexpected perk of becoming a Champion?

A. I didn’t expect to get a free ticket to the Adobe Summit, and especially, be one of the first people to be offered to speak at the Summit. Another one is swag! The shelf next to my office rapidly filled up with beautiful Marketo swag, from sneakers to capes.

Q. How would you describe the Champion community in one word?

A. Amazing. I feel honored to be surrounded by this diverse group of people who share the same passion. All the Champions are extremely intelligent and specialized in what they do – they are the first group of people I go to for support.

If you are as inspired as we are after reading Juli’s story, do yourself a favor and apply today to become a Champion – the deadline is December 6th, 2019. We can’t wait to review your application!