Marketo Champion Jess Kao Spoke to Audience of 7,000 at Adobe Summit

Are you a marketing professional interested in developing your leadership presence, becoming a sought-after speaker, building a quality network, getting promoted, and multiplying your salary? We have great news – it is possible to obtain this overwhelming number of achievements in just a year through the Marketo Champion Program.

This is a career accelerator that takes you outside your comfort zone and provides you with the resources to excel. Our Marketo Champion Program is a close-knit community of ambitious marketers that are given opportunities to speak at the top industry events, build their personal brand, host podcasts and webinars, join a committee, participate in forums, and much more.

Every year we select 40 talented marketers to join this career development program and become Champions. The deadline to apply for the Marketo Champion Program 2020 is this week, on December 6th, 2019. The only prerequisite for the program applicants is to have earned a Marketo Certified Expert credential prior to submitting the application.

Let’s hear from our veteran Champions! Meet Jessica Kao, a director of client services for Digital Pi who spoke at the Adobe Summit’s keynote stage in front of 7,000 people.

Q. What was the Champion program’s impact on your personal brand?

A. Ever since becoming a Marketo Champion, I have access to an immensely large audience (tens of thousands) of marketing professionals who actually want to listen to what I have to say.

My personal brand has experienced a snowball effect. The Marketo Champion program brought me to a big stage which boosted my personal brand, and more people are now interested to hear about the industry insights from me. As a result, this elevates my credibility in the marketing space.

Q. What has been the highlight of the program for you?

A. The highlight in the past year has been the opportunity to present at the Adobe Summit’s keynote stage in front of 7,000 people. Talk about nerve-racking.

Never in a million years would I have thought of a line of 600 people waiting to hear me speak on marketing reporting and analytics, or A/B testing, or a purple cat named Schrödinger. Every year, my summit sessions are always at capacity and fall into the top-rated category at Summit.

Q. Did you benefit from the Champion network?

A. The Champion program gave me daily access to 39 brilliant minds to leverage. It’s an instant community of marketing nerds to leverage that makes you smarter in your current workplace. We are a community of people driven by altruism to help others. Fellow Champions are always ready to help each other out whether it be a career, marketing process, technology, mentoring, or networking. This is the true power of the Champion program. We are smarter, stronger, and better together. We elevate each other.

We help each other get jobs, find speaking opportunities, and ultimately grow professionally. Every single Champion has grown tremendously ever since joining the program.

Q. What would you say to someone considering applying to be a Champion?

A. It’s all about giving back – you are giving back to the community that you are also benefiting from. This program will accelerate your career and you will be surprised by how much you’ve accomplished by the end of it. But please, find a way to give back to your community: write about things you discover and speak at user groups because there are people who could use your advice. Giving back is what makes us Champions.

Q. How would you describe the Champion community in one word?

A. Purple. We see the world in purple and purple defines the Champions. We always try to push the boundaries of what we can do and try new and innovative things – this is why I got addicted to Marketo, where I bleed purple along with the other Champions. A lot of us are in Marketo over six hours daily, and purple has a special place in our hearts.

If you are as inspired as we are after reading Jessica’s story, do yourself a favor and apply today to become a Champion – the deadline is December 6th, 2019. We can’t wait to review your application!