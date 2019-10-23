Announcing 50 Rockstar Marketers that Made It to the Fearless 50

Great careers don’t happen by accident. A number of bright marketers are willing to get out of their comfort zone and take charge of their career development. At Adobe, we understand that it takes a lot of courage and passion to challenge the status quo and transform how you engage your audience. This is why we recognize the top 50 talented marketers to celebrate their success and share their mission-driven, inspiring stories with the world. This is how the Fearless 50 program was born.

About the Fearless 50

The Fearless 50 is a yearlong program designed for marketers that have one thing in common: unstoppable drive to lead digital transformation in their organizations. This mission unites members of the program, while criteria like years of experience or industry become secondary.

The ultimate goal of the Fearless 50 is to sharpen members’ leadership skills and provide them with all the necessary tools for world-class digital transformation. Mentorship opportunities by senior leaders, webinars on a variety of topics, speaking and thought leadership opportunities – this is just a small portion of transformative experiences available to the program members.

One of our finalists, Enrico De Leon, hit the nail on the head in describing what the Fearless 50 is all about, “Fearlessness is not the absence of fear, nor does it make one immune to failure. It’s about being brave. Being part of the Fearless 50 is validation that trusting the data, embracing change, and growing through experience is the foundation of bravery. Being fearless does not equal carelessness.”

Check out what recognition as a Fearless Marketer means to the program members:

“A fearless marketer accepts the fact that opposite values are complementary to each other. Darkness glorifies the light, and challenges bring out the strength in people.” -Ajay

“Being fearless to me is to drive innovation and excellence. Lead by example and be courageous enough to take actions and make decisions despite the fear!” – Karan

“Once you become Fearless, marketing becomes limitless.” – Zenita

“The Fearless 50 know that to achieve extraordinary results, you have to take extraordinary measures – but you also don’t have to stand alone.” – Tricia

“It’s so exciting to be part of a group of marketing pioneers who are eager to share thoughts, ideas, and experiences to empower and inspire others to continue pushing creative boundaries.” – Nicol

“Being a member of the Fearless 50 means to keep pushing the envelope and doing new and exciting things.” – Kate

Meet the Fearless 50

Now it’s time to meet our Fearless 50 finalists! Having received hundreds of nominees that truly stand out in the field, this decision wasn’t an easy one. However, we managed to narrow down the list to the top 50 by picking the boldest and most fearless marketers that overcame the toughest business challenges. We are thrilled to introduce them to you:

Abhishek Chandra, Marketing Automation Manager, Wunderman\MSC

Adele Miller, Global Marketing Automation Manager, IFS

Ajay Sarpal, Consultant

Amy Walls, Manager, Mar Tech & Ops for Planview, Inc.

Anju Visen-Singh, Acting Associate Vice-President, Marketing, University of Calgary

Anna McLauchlan, Head of Lifecycle Marketing, Trade Me

Ben Scott, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Grant Thornton Australia

Caitlin Poliska, Sr Director, Marketing & Sales Ops, Adobe Practice Lead, The Pedowitz Group

Carole Elwell, Director, Digital Solutions, Southwest Airlines

Chelsea Kiko, Senior Manager, Marketing Ops, Hileman Group

Cheryl Mason, Executive Director, Digital Marketing Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Chris Willis, Global Marketing Operations Manager, Trimble

Christine Zeng, Marketing Automation Manager, American Express Global Business Travel

Clare Carr, VP, Marketing for Parse.ly

Cristan Hutto, Director, Marketing Ops, JDA Software

Delphine Tsiranana, Marketing Automation Consultant, Sportivemind Ltd

Dipalli Bhatt, Director of Marketing & Demand Gen, Enghouse Networks

Divya Jumani, Former Global Head of Digital Marketing Operations, Cochlear

Enrico De Leon, Associate Director, Marketing Operations, AMRI Global

Erin Bickford, Director, Global Digital Marketing Strategy, Manulife

Euan Howden, Director, Marketing Platforms and Campaigns, Education New Zealand

Grace Brebner, Product Manager, Marketing Automation & CRM, Tourism Holdings LTD

Jake Schlan, Senior Manager, Marketing Technology & Operations, Palo Alto Networks

James Chung, Senior Manager, Marketing Operations and Email Marketing, Uber

Jennifer Wong, Head of Marketing, Convoy

Jenny Robertson, VP, Technology, ANNUITAS

Kalina Bryant, Head of Customer Marketing, Signifyd

Karan Hari, Senior Product Manager, GlobalLogic

Kate Federhar, Sr. Marketing Operations Manager, CenturyLink

Katy Snyder, Director, Demand Gen, BitTitan

Kelly Jo Horton, Senior Engineer, MarTech, Docker, Inc.

Kimmah Shah, Director of Digital Strategy, Clutch

Kristina Schroffel, Senior Marketing Technologist, S&P Global

Lucy Alligan, Director of Global Marketing Automation, State Street Global Advisors

Makiko Hultz, Program Manager, Marketing Operations, Honeywell

Matthew Gomez, Sr. Manager, Marketing Ops, Laureate Education

Nadia Milani, Digital Marketing Manager, Grand & Toy

Nicol Maurer, Email Marketing Manager, Balboa Capital

Rachit Puri, Digital Marketing, Thoughtworks

Richard Wasylynchuk, Senior Director, Global Marketing Operations and Strategy, Visier

Ryan Worden, Global Digital Marketing Analytics Manager, Sealed Air Corp.

Sara McNamara, Senior Marketing Operations Manager, Cloudera, Inc.

Scott Merselis, Marketing Operations Manager, BusinessSolver

Scott Berns, Sr Director, Marketing Technology and Operations, Centurylink

Scott Wright, eMail Marketing Manager, Golden Peak Media

Shameah Abraham, Marketing Automation Manager, MISUMI

Stacy Blackman, Associate Director, B2B Marketing, Mspark

Susan Campbell, Marketing Group Manager, Panasonic

Tricia Saunders, Director, Marketing Operations & Technology, Trimble

Zenita Henderson, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, SCTE-ISBE

Join Our Fearless 50 List in 2020

Are you a marketer interested in joining this phenomenal development program? Keep an eye on Marketo's blog and social channels – next summer, we'll announce when nominations open for 2020.