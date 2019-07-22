Your customers provide a huge amount of knowledge about their wants and needs through their data. Customer data can help brands formulate strategies that have more chances of succeeding and improve their conversion and growth rates. Additionally, brands can use customer data to create content that is search engine friendly and optimized according to their audience’s needs.

But it can be tedious to utilize customer data into creating worthwhile content that is polished enough to help the community. I’ve put together a list of the most efficient ways to use customer data and create compelling content.

Before we get started, let’s cover the popular ways to collect customer data. Of course, you’ll want to have a robust analytics platform, but what are the other ways you can glean more information about your customers?

How can you collect customer data?

Surveys & research

Surveys are a great way to learn more about your audience. Whether this is through a survey emailed to your most engaged customers and prospects, or through a form on your website, your surveys should be short to keep your customers engaged. That information can also serve as research which you can use to create engaging content.

Contest & giveaways

Running contest and giveaways is an excellent option to engage your audience. Be sure to choose a prize that is worth your customers and prospects giving you their data. As you are conducting the contest, you have the freedom to set the participation criteria, and since your motive is to gather customer data, you can

Free content offers

By using the data from your surveys and research, you can create content that solves the problems of your customers and prospects. If you gate this content, you can ask for valuable information like their email address and name. Be aware of asking for too much information and the potential of fake form fills.

Now you have collected the customer data. It is time for you to use that database effectively for content building and marketing.

How can you use customer data for effective content?

Create engaging content

With the information gained from your customer data, you can create content that has a higher success rate. Does a particular topic resonate with your audience? Is there a certain point where your audience drops off? All of this information is valuable to create opportunities for your customers. While analyzing the content that works, you’ll also learn about the content that engages the least number of people, which will inform you about the content you should stop creating.

Identify what content resonates with which audience

There are various ways to disseminate information through content such as texts, infographics, videos, webinars, etc. When you have a vast collection of customer data, it becomes easier to identify the appropriate form of content for your ideal customers. Based on that information, you can prepare better content and content marketing strategies in the future.

Determine the optimal time to publish your content

If you want your content to get the most engagement by reaching the right audience at the right time, then there’s no better way than analyzing your customer data.

In your analytics platform, you can find the time at which the customers engage the most with your website. You can also use the analytic tools of different social media platforms to gauge the time when the majority of your target audience is active. By studying your analytics data, you can determine the best time for publishing content on your website and social media platforms.

Create content based on your customer’s location

By using the aforementioned ways to collect customer data, you can determine their location in a jiffy. You can find that particular data in your analytics platform and even Facebook insights (or other official social media analytics tools).

If you want to cater to the audience in that locality, you can create content that targets them specifically. Also, you can share it across on the popular social media communities in that locality.

Final thoughts

When you have vast knowledge about your audience, then you have a really powerful commodity at hand. You can utilize this knowledge to upgrade your strategies and continually evaluate your audience’s wants and needs. This whole process is time-consuming, but the results are worth your time.

If you think of more ways to collect and utilize customer data for content marketing, let me know in the comment section below.