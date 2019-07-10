Marketing Nation Live, a B2B Marketing virtual event, is bringing together marketers from all over the world on September 18 for a day full of inspiration, education, and social networking.

The virtual event has a little bit of something for everyone. Here’s why we think you should register.

1. With two inspiring keynotes and 15 in-depth breakout sessions from Marketo Engage experts and customers, attendees will be empowered to unleash their full marketing potential in 2020.

2. It’s free. Need we say more?

3. Packed with tips and tricks for orchestrating end-to-end experiences for your customers, the event will help take your marketing strategy to the next level and help you set your company apart from the competition.

4. Perhaps the best part of all: You can put your suitcases away because it’s a virtual event. You can tune in live here to learn from industry-leading marketers on how to spark creativity, optimize campaign outcomes, and tie marketing’s impact to revenue!

5. Attendees can sharpen their marketing toolkit by connecting with partners and peers through a multitude of educational, interactive, and networking opportunities.

6. Hear how digital transformation and disruptive growth strategies are changing the game, and how you can too.

7. Marketo Engage customers and members of our Marketo Advocate Nation will share their marketing truths and best practices with you. No matter your level of Marketo Engage expertise or interest, we have breakout sessions tailored to your needs!

8. For our current Marketo Engage users, we have intermediate sessions taking place in the practitioner track. Experts will deep dive into their Marketo Engage use cases and share lessons learned.

9. There’s a business track specifically for current and aspiring marketing leaders interested in understanding how to incorporate marketing automation and Marketo Engage into their strategy for 2020.

10. We have inspiring thought leadership sessions that will highlight the latest industry trends and insights and empower you to lead your marketing teams fearlessly in this world of digital transformation.

This post originally appeared on the Adobe blog on July 24, 2019.