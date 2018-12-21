[Infographic] 2019 Predictions & Trends for Fearless Marketers

2018 brought value over volume and evidence of fearless marketing all around the world. It brought marketers a seat at the revenue table. Now, the real question is: what are we going to do with it all? New beginnings, and therefore a new year, are always exciting to me. There’s a new calendar to fill with meetings, personal goals to crush, and ambitions to chase after. And of course, there’s also writing the previous year for a good six weeks before I stop having to say the date out loud as I write (Febru-ar-y 10, 2018 2019).

Around the office, the last quarter of the year is one filled with hope, planning, and pressure—pressure to deliver on your goals, set new ones, and finish the year strong. It’s a time when everyone at Marketo likes to reflect on what we’ve accomplished and outline our critical path to success for the coming year. Don’t forget to reflect on your past years’ successes and failures. Reflection is an important part of any planning period.

In our annual predictions piece, our global marketing team uncovers the best nuggets of wisdom they had to offer about what to expect with AI, digital marketing, and more. The highlights are below and will be sprinkled throughout our content in early 2019.