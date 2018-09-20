Adobe to Acquire Marketo to Place Customer Experience and Engagement at the Heart of Digital Transformation

There has been one common thread in each of my customer conversations throughout the past two years, and that is the desire to deliver—and be part of—a seamless and unforgettable end-to-end customer experience. Today, we’re one step closer to making this a reality for our thousands of customers and partners worldwide.

I am thrilled to announce that Marketo has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Adobe. Adobe and Marketo both share an unwavering belief in the power of content and data to drive business results. Together we will deliver an unrivaled solution that will place customer experience and engagement at the heart of digital transformation. This announcement is a momentous occasion for Marketo, as it signals the next phase of our company’s growth.

Adobe is a visionary enterprise technology company, admired by customers around the world for the way it helps them to bring digital experiences to life. Marketo’s track record of making B2B marketers successful makes it the ideal complement to the Adobe Experience Cloud, with integrated solutions across analytics, content, personalization, advertising, and commerce.

The combination of Marketo and Adobe’s Experience Cloud will form the definitive system of engagement for B2C and B2B enterprise marketers. Marketo’s exceptional lead management, account-level data, and multi-channel marketing capabilities will combine with Adobe’s rich behavioral dataset to create the most advanced, unified view of the customer at both an individual and account level. The result will be an unprecedented level of marketing engagement, automation, and attribution power, all with a goal of delivering end-to-end, exceptional experiences for our customers, where and when they want them.

You might wonder what that means for you, our customers, partners, our amazing community of over 65,000 marketers all over the world. Make no mistake that Marketo remains deeply committed to investing in our platform to keep marketers ahead of the curve, a commitment and vision that Adobe shares. In fact, I believe that Adobe will further accelerate Marketo’s product roadmap and go-to-market execution, offering Marketo a new level of global operational scale, the ability to penetrate new verticals and geographies, and access to an impressive enterprise customer base.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2018, but I am thrilled to share this news with you today and look forward to sharing further updates as soon as I can. In the meantime, I encourage you to read Brad Rencher’s blog, as he and the Adobe team are just as excited as I am about what’s to come.