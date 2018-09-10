10 Reasons Every Business Should Consider Adding a Blog to Their Website

In the past, blogs served as fun platforms where people could write about their opinions on a variety of topics. While this still holds true today, more and more businesses have recognized the importance of blogs to their overall success. To remain competitive in the digital landscape, companies have realized more than ever before that they must provide some sort of value to their customer base. This is where a business blog can help.

In fact, there are many great reasons why businesses should add a blog to their website, and the following 10 reasons are some of the best.

1. Blogs Can Establish Companies as an Authority in Their Field

The internet has become one of the first places that consumers go to when they need information. The great thing about blogs is that they can provide the information that consumers are looking for. Furthermore, by creating various informational or instructional blogs, businesses can prove that they are authorities in their field. This, in turn, can gain the respect of current and future customers through thought leadership.

2. Blogs Can Serve as Effective Customer Service Platforms

Blogs that answer common questions customers may have about things such as products, services, refund processes, or shipping issues can serve as affordable and effective customer service platforms. Allowing replies on these types of blogs can encourage interaction and strengthen consumer trust.

3. Lighthearted Blogs Encourage Sharing

One of the goals of most businesses today is to increase their customer base, and one way to accomplish this is through the creation of lighthearted blogs. Lighthearted blogs consist of content that is entertaining and fun. When consumers enjoy these types of blogs, they often share them with their friends on social media making this a powerful word-of-mouth marketing tool.

4. Blogs Can Improve Search Engine Rankings

One of the best things about blogs is that they can help to improve a company’s search engine rankings. By adding the company’s name or brand and a few keywords or phrases to blogs, search engines will be able to recognize the content easier and quicker. Adding fresh content each week can help to keep rankings high.

5. Blogs Can Direct Users to Various Website Pages

Another terrific thing about blogs is that they can be used to direct users to various website pages of the business. This can be done through the use of hyperlinks within the blog’s content or by adding links above or below the content. Links can lead to such things as pages on the company’s website, the business’ Facebook or Twitter page, or even another relevant blog.

6. Blogs Can Solve Issues with Products and Services

At times, businesses may see declining sales related to a specific product or service. In the past, it was difficult to determine what caused declining sales. However, blogs designed to describe a product or service and ask for opinions on that product or service can quickly help to solve the mysteries of declining revenue. In this way, businesses can use blogs to develop or eliminate certain products or services.

7. Blogging Is an Affordable Method of Marketing

Perhaps the most important reason businesses should consider adding a blog to their website is because blogging is a highly affordable method of marketing. Content can be created with a minimum of funding and can be used for a variety of promotional purposes. For example, new blogs can be created to introduce new products or services, special events, new outlets, or new apps.

8. Blogging Places a Face on Businesses

In today’s competitive marketplace, more and more consumers are looking to interact with those businesses who seem more “human.” What this means is that people want to feel like they are dealing with other persons and not just the business as a whole. Blogs that provide real communication and not preset messages can help to make businesses more human by placing a face on the companies.

9. Blogs Make Fantastic Social Media Content

With social media usage on the rise, companies need to make sure that they are consistent in providing fresh content on their social media pages. Blogs make excellent material for these pages. By adding a brief description of new blogs and a link to direct readers to the blog, businesses can keep consumers engaged.

10. Blogs Can Help Businesses Grow Their Email Lists

By including an opt-in email button on blogs, blogging can help businesses grow their email lists. Going further, when users choose to receive emails, companies can send links to new blogs directly to the users’ email addresses. This can help to keep consumers abreast of any new products or services as well.

Blogging is no longer simply a platform for individuals to state their opinions on various products. Today, businesses have found that blogs can be powerful marketing tools. There are many reasons why companies should consider adding blogs to their websites, and the 10 reasons described above are among the most important.