I read a quote once about fearlessness that said, “F-E-A-R has two meanings: ‘Forget Everything and Run’ or ‘Face Everything and Rise.’ The choice is yours.” Since leaving Marketing Nation Summit, where we were given all the building blocks we need to be Fearless Marketers, it has been our mission to remember what we learned and take it to heart as the year marches on.

When we announced the Fearless 50 program, we tasked ourselves with searching the world for marketers who exemplified what it means to be bold, brave, and fearless. Who would have thought when this idea was hatched that the nominations would flood in the way they have? We were humbled to read every incredible story that the Marketing Nation submitted to us and narrowing it down to select just 50 members was almost an impossible challenge.

After poring over countless inspirational nominations and long deliberations, it is our pleasure to announce the second half of the inaugural class of the Fearless 50:

Anna Fuerstenau, Marketing Specialist, Reliance Worldwide

Bill Brown, Director, Marketing Operations, Phillips 66

Brooke Bartos, Marketing Automation Manager, Walker Sands Communications

Carissa Russell, Marketing Technologist, Current powered by GE

Danielle Balestra, Director of Marketing Operations, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jenn DiMaria, Marketing Automation Consultant, RevEngine Marketing, a Digital Pi company

Jim D’Arcangelo, SVP – Growth Marketing, UpCity

Joe Isaac, Global Marketing Manager, GE Healthcare

Jon-Erik Valetti, Director of Marketing, Carfax

Justin Sharaf, Director of Marketing Technology and Operations, LogMeIn

Karen Fowler, Manager of Client Services, Digital Pi

Kendall Brown, Manager, Global Demand Generation, Verizon

Kim Lawrence, Associate Vice President, Marketing, University of Calgary

Kimi Corrigan, Director of Marketing Operations, Duo Security

Madison Bennett, Marketing Operations Coordinator, Terminus

Matt Amundson, VP of Marketing, Everstring

Melanie Chapman, Director of Strategic Communications, Jellyvision

Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid

Melissa Thames, Head of Global Marketing Operations, S&P Global Platts

Michael Barber, SVP and Chief Creative Officer, Godfrey B2B

Ryan Gallagher, Marketing Specialist, Proofpoint

Satu Ståhlstedt, Marketing Automation and Digital Marketing Specialist, Fujitsu

Shannon Renz, Senior Director, Demand Center – Marketing Operations, SAP Ariba

Stephanie Ristow, Senior Marketing Program Director, Charter School Capital

Talia Burlamaqui, Marketing Demand Operations Manager, Ericsson

Personal and professional acts of fearlessness should not only be recognized but celebrated as shining examples of what we all should aspire to be. One of our Fearless 50 members, Maria Pergolino, CMO of Anaplan, shared her excitement, “I’m honored to be a part of Marketo’s inaugural Fearless 50. Being recognized amongst such amazing marketing professionals inspires me to continue to be fearless in Anaplan’s marketing efforts, developing new methods, and driving results.”

While the inaugural class of the Fearless 50 has come together, there is more work to do. We look forward to sharing the stories of these 50 incredible marketers and continuing to inspire the Marketing Nation to approach each day with fearlessness and bravado.

Fearlessness isn’t a personality trait, it’s a state of mind. We can choose to follow in the footsteps of these 50 bold marketers whose names will go down in Marketing Nation history, and, if we do, we will never view fear as “Forget Everything and Run,” but as “Face Everything and Rise.”

Marketo is proud to welcome the inaugural class of the Fearless 50—please be sure to check out our blog post that announced the first 25 members as well! And we thank our Fearless 50 program sponsor, PFL, for joining us on our quest to find the world’s most fearless marketers.