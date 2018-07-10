Artificial intelligence (AI) is an incredible innovation that promises a new scale of human endeavor in both business and personal contexts. Most people do not, and cannot, even begin to understand the technology beyond the abstract idealism of AI innovators or the alarming possibilities raised by opponents. One thing can be said for sure: it is a completely revolutionary technology that will change the way the world operates from the ground up.

In this blog, we are going to explore the future of artificial intelligence and what that change may mean for you.

Growing Interest in AI

No doubt, the notion of AI makes many people excited. The past 10 years have only added to the momentum, as many use cases speed closer to practical reality. Developments in products like autonomous vehicles and human relation AI have sparked interest that hints back at the old tales of what the future, the distant future, may hold. In some ways, that future is now.

As a matter of fact, the AI industry is expected to be worth more than 1 trillion dollars by 2020. For some, the excitement about AI stems from the prospect of fortune. Of course, this is not the main motivation for most of the individuals involved in the development of AI. Truly, most participants are interested in how this and other emerging technologies will change the world.

But according to experts, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Mark Cuban said, “I think we’re going to go through the biggest technological revolution we’ve ever seen over the next 10 years.” This sums up all you need to know about the impact that this technology, in conjunction with automation, will have on society.

The Current Trends

Building on the point above about the size of the industry, AI is already in wide use. It has found a home, in one way or another, in every sector of business. The main driving force behind this adoption is AI’s use in making sense of and taking action from big data. With the help of AI , big businesses can activate the massive amounts of data they’ve gathered, using the technology to find trends or distinct data points that can lead to progress in their business in one way or another.

AI is also the cornerstone of innovation for today’s tech giants. There is AI in the Google Home and in Apple’s Siri. There is AI in all smartphones of note that can learn your behaviors and in interact back with you. Even the core tenant of AI, machine learning, can be found in your daily web browser as it tracks your data and directs you to content that you would most likely enjoy.

Then there is the incredible innovation of autonomous vehicles which, thanks to progress in the tech, has reached milestone after milestone, year after year. This all serves to paint us an image of where we are right now which, upon careful consideration, already seems like the future.

A Future of The Future

Still, there is more to come as AI continues to evolve and fit the imaginations of our most daring innovators. It has, in essence, left the petri dish and is now taking over. The next evolutions in the technology revolve around advances in machine learning and robotics.

As the technology grows, we will see further usage in business that will lead to increases in efficiency and productivity across the board while simultaneously resulting in incredible cost savings for all businesses.

We will see the practical application of robots with near human-level decision making. There is also the matter of autonomy in vehicles and factories. These applications seem far off now but, in the future, will be incredibly revolutionary advancements.

Ultimately, it is a technology that will revolutionize the scale of what we do and how we interact with everything. There could soon be an advancement far ahead of schedule that changes the world overnight, but in the meantime, we will have to sit and watch as the world turns a new shade of blue before our very eyes.

As a marketer, what possibilities are you most excited about for artificial intelligence? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.