The Fearless Marketer. When we selected this year’s theme for Marketing Nation Summit and launched The Fearless 50 program, we knew it would spark conversations and hoped it would inspire marketers from around the globe to share their stories.

What does it take to be a fearless marketer? What we found has been truly inspiring—and we know it’s just the beginning.

The Marketing Nation is filled with marketers who are boldly pushing the envelope with new technologies and innovative, creative ways to engage their customers. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our call to identify the Top 50 Fearless Marketers in the world.

We have received hundreds of nominations so far and are excited to announce the first 25 members of the Fearless 50, to be honored at next week’s Marketing Nation Summit in San Francisco:

Alisa Baum, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, GridGain

Amanda Todorovich, Senior Director, Content & Creative Services, Cleveland Clinic

Andy Caron, Director of Inbound Marketing and Automation, Telnyx

Carey Straetz, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Daniels Health

Christina Zuniga, Marketing Technology Manager, InTouch Health

Darrell Alfonso, Senior Manager, Global Marketing, Hitwise

Dayna Wellman, Marketing Operations Consultant, Etumos

Emily Poulton, Marketing Manager, The Adecco Group

Henry Stoever, Chief Marketing Officer, NACD

Jessica Cross, Senior Manager, Account-Based Marketing, RollWorks, a Division of AdRoll Group

Jessica Kao. Director, Client Services, Digital Pi

Joe Reitz, Global Technical Training Manager, Amazon Web Services

Juli James, Assistant Professor of Marketing, St. Edwards University

Kristen Wendel, Director, Marketing Operations, Planview

Lisa Peterson, SVP, Global Marketing & Digital Strategy, Gogo Business Aviation

Luke Wakefield, Marketing Automation Administrator, Vertafore

Maria Pergolino, Chief Marketing Officer, Anaplan

Michael Guzman, Senior Marketing Technologist, The Inspiration Ministries

Nnamdi Nwoke, Senior Director, Demand Generation, GreenSky

Randy Frisch, President, CMO, and Co-Founder, Uberflip

Shad Khan, Marketo Consultant, Revenue Pulse

Sydney Mulligan, Marketing Technology Consultant, Etumos

Tara Petre, Strategist, Elixiter

Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing, Vidyard

Vince Warnock, Digital Marketing Manager, Cigna New Zealand

We are humbled by the incredible stories that our Marketing Nation has submitted, highlighting both professional and personal acts of fearlessness. Fearless marketers, like Kristen Wendel, director of marketing operations at Planview, who has championed innovative approaches to marketing throughout her entire career. She told us being bold is simply a mindset. The courageous spirit she demonstrates in both her professional and personal life embodies what true fearlessness means.

Emily Poulton, marketing manager at The Adecco Group, inspires others in her quest for excellence. Emily speaks her mind to champion best processes and constant improvement in global campaigns, not only to her team, but even to those designing the Marketo Engagement PlatformTM. She says the most important quality she admires is to have confidence and do the right thing.

Tyler Lessard, vice president of marketing at Vidyard, takes personalization to a new level every day of his professional life, from videos to emails. He tells his team, “Good enough is not good enough.” Tyler challenges every marketer to build their confidence and have the courage to lead by example.

And Maria Pergolino, CMO at Anaplan, an inbound marketing thought leader and inspiring mentor to many, is fearless in her pursuit of engagement – and refuses to be a follower. She told us the most important advice she could offer to young marketers is to never be afraid to take the next step.

At Summit next week, you will hear more from several members of the Fearless 50 mentioned above as they share their stories on the main stage in a fireside chat with Marketo’s CMO Sarah Kennedy. You won’t want to miss this keynote session.

We know the next 25 members of the Fearless 50 class of 2018 are out there. We’ll select from those that have already submitted and others who will be nominated over the next several weeks. Don’t hold back and don’t hesitate to share a story of fearless leadership you believe is worthy of consideration for one of the final 25 spots.

We will be accepting additional nominations through May 8 (details here) and will consider all previously submitted nominations, as well as new submissions, through that deadline.

And if you haven’t yet signed up for Marketing Nation Summit, be sure to register today. I look forward to seeing you at what promises to be the biggest, boldest Summit ever next week!