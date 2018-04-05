5 Reasons to Attend Marketing Nation Summit

I am a Marketing Nation Summit veteran—this year will be my 5th Summit—and maybe I say this every year, but it’s FOR REAL this year—2018 is going to be the best Summit yet! The marketing team at Marketo has put together a lineup of sessions, entertainment, and keynotes that are totally going to give you FOMO (fear of missing out) if you don’t join us.

If you’re a newbie to Summit, think of it as the best holiday of the season—I look forward to Summit more than I do my own birthday or Thanksgiving. I always walk away from Summit with new friends, new ideas, new best practices, and new inspiration to take myself and my company to the next level.

Here are my top five reasons to attend Marketing Nation Summit.

Sessions For Everyone—and I mean EVERYONE!

No matter what type of company you work for or what your role is, I guarantee there will be fantastic content to help you think bigger, bolder, and braver than ever before. As a Summit veteran, I don’t think I’ve ever seen as amazing of a lineup of sessions as we have this year.

Here are some examples of what attendees will get to see in just a few short weeks (and this is by no means all of them—we’ve put together over 100 sessions):

For the CMOs:

How to Move Marketing to the C-Suite, and Stay There

Join Stephen Yeo, Head of Marketing at Panasonic to gain practical techniques and tactics that can be used to make marketing a “C-suite” function and how to become a long-term, indispensable “C” level member.

For Marketo power users:

Analytics That Matter: Reports For Every Stage of the Funnel

Learn from Marketo Champions about the appropriate metrics for each stage of the buyer’s journey, what multi-touch and first touch attribution mean, how Marketo uses attribution to tie marketing programs to revenue and pipeline, and how to start leveraging the wealth of data in Marketo to improve your marketing ROI.

For healthcare marketers:

Building a Content Marketing Powerhouse

Hear how Cleveland Clinic turned its infant blog and three-person social media team into a 30 person content marketing department managing sites that generate millions of visits per month and bring measurable revenue into marketing.

For the financial services marketer:

Telling a Better Story with Data: BBH & Content Marketing Maturity

Get insights on how BBH, a financial services company, developed a successful content marketing strategy that combined the art of storytelling as well as the science of data to identify actionable insights.

Fearless Keynotes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard our amazing keynote lineup for this year!

Lindsey Vonn: the world’s most successful female skier. Vonn is a four-time Olympian who holds three Olympic medals.

the world’s most successful female skier. Vonn is a four-time Olympian who holds three Olympic medals. Jamie Foxx : Academy and Grammy Award-winner. Foxx rose to fame as a comedian, eventually transitioning to television and film.

: Academy and Grammy Award-winner. Foxx rose to fame as a comedian, eventually transitioning to television and film. Jonathan Mildenhall: Former Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb. Mildenhall is one of the greatest brand marketers of the last decade and led transformation in the travel and hospitality industry.

Former Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb. Mildenhall is one of the greatest brand marketers of the last decade and led transformation in the travel and hospitality industry. Bill McDermott: the chief executive officer of SAP, the largest business software company in the world. He also has an incredible personal story that he chronicles in Winners Dream: A Journey from Corner Store to Corner Office .

the chief executive officer of SAP, the largest business software company in the world. He also has an incredible personal story that he chronicles in . Diane Greene: CEO of Google Cloud. Greene leads one of the top cloud computing players. Greene will be on stage discussing the future of marketing.

FOMO-Filled Fearless Fun

With a theme like Fearless Marketer, you can only imagine what types of crazy things you’ll be able to try. Here’s a sneak peek of what fearless activities you might see at #MKTGNation this year:

Awaken your senses with San Francisco’s strongest coffee

Turn your world upside in a photo booth

Swallow your fears with edible bugs

Become a champion with a ski simulator

Fellow Techies to Help You Build Out Your Ecosystem

Marketers these days are so busy—I am sure all of you can attest to this. There’s always more programs to run, more to optimize, more content to write, more EVERYTHING. And a lot of times we don’t have the time to hear the latest best practices or learn about new technologies. At this year’s Summit, we’re bringing all of the greatest best practices and technologies to one single place.

Here are a few innovation highlights to check out:

Expo Hall and LaunchPoint Lounge: come see the latest developments in the world of marketing technology and of course some awesome swag. Pro-tip: don’t miss the Partner Theatre if you want to see the coolest innovation our partners are showcasing this year.

Building a Business Case for Transformation Workshop: Check out a special 90-minute workshop by Marketo’s business advisors on effectively leading technological change in your organization.

Marketo Experience: get the first glance of Marketo’s newest innovation—like the new UX!—or go in-depth with a product expert to ask any question you’d like.

Network with Thousands of Marketers

The Marketing Nation is a special group to be a part of, and it’s only once a year when thousands of members of the Nation come together: Summit. Join us to network with the most passionate, smart, driven, tech-savvy marketers in the world. There are so many ways you can meet new people, geek out on new technologies, dance with your new best friends, see your idols on stage together, and more.

Are you attending our 2018 Marketing Nation Summit? I’d love to hear what sessions you’re excited about in the comments!