6 Reasons to NOT Ignore Amazon as a Content Platform

Though Amazon is a behemoth on its own, at the end of the day it’s really no different than any other marketing effort when it comes to content strategy. Visuals must be thoughtfully designed. Copy needs to mean something. But what you might not be considering is that your search engine strategy and Amazon search strategy should complement one other.

You might be saying to yourself right now, “But no one goes to Amazon for CONTENT. They go to shop!” You, my friend, would be wrong. Amazon actually represents the #1 opportunity for content marketing at this present moment as 64% of Americans have Amazon Prime and 55% begin their product searches on Amazon. (And you know what they say about first impressions).

In this blog, I’ll show you six reasons why Amazon cannot be ignored as a content platform and how to begin your strategy today.

1. Brand Building Starts Here

Thanks to newly redesigned Brand Stores, brands can get excited about a unique, dynamic, and more visually-driven chance to meet consumers where they are. Think browsing magazine-worthy imagery, comparing features and pricing, and getting drawn in by the brand’s DNA. Plus, it not only helps you create another entry point for your brand by capturing consumers you might not otherwise reach, but it allows you to protect your brand reputation by controlling the quality of your marketing efforts. The flexible templates also provide a rich canvas to showcase content that completes the story around a brand and its products.And it’s already proving itself. Our clients have seen sale increases in less than 6 months thanks to these content-rich brand stores. Cha-ching!”

2. You Can Take Advantage of the Rabbit Hole

Similar to the “Target Effect,” there is certainly an “Amazon Effect.” You go in for one thing, you come out with a cartful of items you never knew you needed. Brands can maximize potential customer’s ‘browsing and buying’ mindsets by presenting them with relevant content at just the right moment. Sometimes that moment occurs when a customer is considering one of your competitors.

3. Easily Editable Format Lets You Tailor Content

Personalities and motivations to shop are different for all potential consumers. Amazon’s flexibility allows you to develop and design content that closely aligns with these unique need states (and to change them on the fly if needed). If you think about mapping the “Amazon Effect” against the classic marketing funnel, “search” typically falls within in the TOFU stage, and “reviews” within the MOFU/BOFU stage. The way people shop and browse is fluid. So, you’ll want to hit them wherever they are in the funnel at any given moment for maximum impact.

4. It Bumps You Up in Search (and Trust)

If you Google “toothbrush,” you’ll get a search engine results page brimming with listings. Among those will be manufacturer’s listings (brands promoting and selling their own products) and Amazon listings. Then perhaps more Amazon listings in several content-based forms (e.g. best sellers, top rated, most wished for, hot new releases).

Plus, you know that on Amazon you’ll have instant access to thousands of reviews, similar products that you can compare easily, and perhaps even have free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Which listing would you click first? Likely the one that feels more like a neutral third party versus name brands hocking their own goods. Most consumers feel the same way. They inherently trust Amazon listings more. If that’s not convincing enough, even at the most basic level, having keyword-rich and interesting content on Amazon automatically gets you ranked higher in search engine algorithms. In other words, you can’t win if you don’t play. In fact, according to Consumer Affairs, 70% of consumers trust reviews from people they’ve never even met more than brand statements.

5. You Can Kill Three Birds With One Stone to Drive Sales

Awareness, consideration, and authenticity—three key objectives for most brands that traditionally can only be accomplished in store—can be addressed in Amazon with the proper presence and content. Conversely, Amazon can help amplify in-store efforts against these same objectives by providing a way for consumers to scan packaging, get detailed information and reviews, or ask questions right at shelf with the platform’s mobile app.

6. Address Purchase Barriers and Consumer Feedback in Real Time

Consumers head to Amazon to really understand the nuts and bolts of a product, providing a rich opportunity for research gathering. Anything can inspire content: reviews, questions, problems, behaviors. It’s all fair game. And in using such inputs as impetus, you can solve issues and continue to build your brand, filling unexpected gaps in marketing efforts. That includes talking to consumers at a deeper level than even your brand’s website can go. This type of dual-functioning content can help not only online, but also has a halo effect on brick and mortar sales.

Amazon should be the bakery-fresh bread to your peanut butter and jelly. Aligning with your brand’s overall content strategy is key so that complementary Amazon content feels like part of the larger ecosystem. Everything needs to feel like it goes together. The bottom line? As a content platform, Amazon is a new package for some of the things you already do, and a testing ground to try something different when it makes sense…like a scoop of delicious marshmallow fluff, perhaps.

Have you implemented Amazon as a content strategy for your business? What results have you seen from these efforts? I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments. Let’s keep the discussion going.