How Marketers Can Make the Most of Dreamforce 2017

Dreamforce is nearly here! In just a few short weeks, some us will have our wishes granted when Alicia Keys takes the stage. Dreamforce is famous for mixing work with a great time—and there are tons of learning opportunities around the Dreamforce scene.

So, even if you don’t have a full pass, you can go back to work with insights on hot marketing topics like AI and ABM, along with some good stories.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the sessions, breaks, and events that promise to be particularly interesting for marketers:

How to Build a Content Center of Excellence to Power Any Marketing Strategy

Location: SPiN, 690 Folsom Street at the corner of 3rd Street

Time: Monday, Nov. 6, 1:00 PM—1:45 PM

No pass, no problem! Sign up here.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t open this blog post with a shout out to our very own Head of Content, Ellen Gomes. Did you know that irrelevant content is the #1 reason customers fail to engage? Ellen will be leading Marketo’s afternoon EmpoweredAI Marketer agenda with a session on Marketo’s own content strategy—and how marketers can build a team that can create highly-targeted, personalized content at scale.

Equality Summit: Authentic Leadership

Location: Moscone West, Dreamtalk Stage—West Level 2

Time: Wednesday, November 8, 11:15 AM—12:00 PM

Requires a full pass

This session stands out in the extensive Dreamforce agenda because Bozoma Saint John, Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, is a powerhouse marketer who always has something interesting to say about leadership and innovative thinking. If you haven’t seen her before, definitely worth putting this panel on your list.

Dreamforce Keynote with Michelle Obama

Location: Moscone North, Main Keynote Room—North Hall D

Time: Tuesday, November 7, 9:30 AM—10:30 AM

Requires a full pass

Alright—you might not learn much about marketing during Michelle Obama’s keynote, but it can’t go without mention as a highlight because it’s bound to be full of interesting insights and perspectives. Catch Former FLOTUS, Mrs. Obama at Moscone or at one of the watch parties in and around the event venue.

Listen, Learn, Engage: How to Deliver Value, Not Volume

Location: SPiN, 690 Folsom Street at the corner of 3rd Street

Time: Monday, Nov. 6, 11:00 AM—11:45 AM

No pass, no problem! Sign up here.

As marketers, we know our customers tune out all but the most relevant messages. And yet, research shows we’re responding with a higher volume of marketing than ever. I’m excited to showcase stories of marketers who have cracked the code: with unique perspectives on how to listen to all customer signals, act on learnings, and amplify engagement with technologies like artificial intelligence.

Marketo’s Innovation & Demo Lounge

Location: Jillian’s, 175 4th Street

Time: Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 6-8, 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

No pass, no problem! Stop by anytime.

Sometimes, you just want to network with some likeminded marketers over a snack! And in this case, that snack is Doughp (yes, cookie dough) and Smitten Ice Cream. But the fun doesn’t stop there…you can also get a personalized demo of ContentAI, the first out-of-the-box application of AI for the Marketer, our latest ABM release, and more.

Saleshacker Dreamforce Lounge

Location: The Paramount, Floor A2, 680 Mission St.

Time: Tuesday-Thurs, Nov. 7-9, 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

No pass, no problem! Sign up here.

Looking to hear from a few marketing and sales thought leaders, including Matt Heinz and John Barrows? Stop by the Saleshacker Dreamforce Lounge where they’ll be running a series of AMA sessions focused on the future of revenue partnership.

Marketer + Machine Party

Location: SPiN, 690 Folsom Street at the corner of 3rd Street

Time: Monday, Nov. 6, 8:00 PM—12:00 AM

No pass, no problem! Sign up here.

No doubt, there are lots of great parties at Dreamforce. But for marketers, it doesn’t get better than the annual Marketo party. This year’s theme, Marketer + Machine, which means there may be some robots out and about, and more than a few mechanical wonders. We hope we’ll see you there!

These are just a few of the many activities going on at #DF17. What are you looking forward to attending? Share below and add to the “must-do for marketers” list!