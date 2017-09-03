3 Reasons to Join Us for the Marketing Nation Roadshow

The Marketing Nation Roadshows are back! In just a few short weeks, we’re hitting the road, and we’re bringing the Marketing Nation with us! If you haven’t registered yet, I can assure you this year’s roadshow is not to be missed! So, if you’re in Boston, Chicago, or London—or if you’re traveling to any of these cities—you’ll need to add the Marketing Nation Roadshow to your calendar.

Here are three reasons why you should join us for the upcoming Marketing Nation Roadshow:

Hear From the Top Marketers in the World!

There will be a variety of sessions coming with us on the road with topics such as the latest and greatest on how to win in the Engagement Economy, developing a partnership with your sales and marketing teams and more.

Here are some of the sessions I am most excited about:

The Rise of AI in Marketing featuring Gerry Murray at IDC

AI is all people can talk about these days—and it’s overwhelming! In fact, IDC says that in a few short years, half of all companies will be using AI in their marketing. Hear from Gerry Murray from IDC in Chicago and Boston to learn how to not get left behind and how marketers can incorporate AI now as a competitive advantage.

7 Behavior Hacks That Increase Engagement & Response featuring Nancy Harhut from HBT Marketing

I had the pleasure of seeing Nancy speak at the Marketing Nation Summit earlier this year and was blown away. She’ll be joining us in Boston to talk about the emerging field of “decision science” and why this is a game-changer for marketers in how we think about marketing to, and communicate with, our buyers.

It’s Your Turn to Engage: Embracing the Work that Matters by Seth Godin

Seth Godin is one of my idols and is a celebrity in the marketing world—so I would be lying if I didn’t say how freaking excited I am to hear him speak at our North American roadshow this year. Godin will be sharing his thoughts on how we need to start thinking about connection, engagement, and enrollment.

Storytelling in the Engagement Economy by Michael Brenner, CEO at the Marketing Insider Group

Today’s digital buyers are nearly impossible to engage. Michael Brenner has done the analysis for you and will share his thoughts at the London roadshow on how to listen, learn, and engage with compelling stories that deliver customer value and business impact.

Meet Our Awesome Partners (and Get Swag…)

Our partners are excited to be joining us on the road, and we’re thrilled they are joining us to give us advice on content, social, predictive analytics, ABM and more. With the latest technologies being available us at the roadshow you can discover what you need to take your company to the next level. I can also bet that our partners are bringing some pretty awesome swag to share with you!

Network Your Face Off

This year’s Roadshow isn’t just about those amazing speakers or discovering how to make our lives easier as marketers—rather it’s about YOU and the people that make our Marketing Nation so great. We’re delighted to provide the opportunity for our community to band together and network, share and learn best practices from each other. Every roadshow I go to, I end up with new tips and tricks that I take home to implement in my own marketing—and that’s because of you all that join us. We can’t wait to learn a thing or two from you in a few weeks.

Here are the details of the upcoming roadshows:

Boston Tuesday, October 3 rd | 7am – 7pm ET Hynes Convention Center, in partnership with the MarTech tradeshow Waitlist Registration

Chicago Wednesday, October 4 th | 10am – 6pm CT Navy Pier Register Here

London Date: Thursday, October 19 th | 8:30 – 17:00 QEII, Broad Sanctuary Register Here



And because you’re reading this blog, we’d like to give you the opportunity to come to our roadshow for free (a $99 value). Make sure to use the code MarketoBlog when registering for the Chicago roadshow. For London—you’re in luck—it’s already free to those who register!

Are you attending one of our Roadshows? Tell me what you’re excited about in the comments! Can’t attend? I’d love to know who you wish you could hear speak and the sessions that look the most attractive.