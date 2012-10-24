The Secret to Great Marketing [Infographic]

I recently wrote in my post The ROI of Marketing Automation that for most companies, the difference between “good ROI” and “amazing ROI” is in their ability to complement the out-of-the-box software with the right people, ideas, and best-practice processes.

Until recently, each company had to figure all this out on their own. And this prevented a lot of companies from adopting and being successful with marketing automation.

Until now.

You’re not alone

Today, thousands of companies have blazed the path to success. While this is useful in its own right, when combined with a marketing platform that enables sharing of best practices and pre-built programs, the result is a powerful network that simplifies the marketer’s world, surrounds them with other great marketers, and helps them get to the results they need faster.

We call this concept the Marketing Nation.

The Marketing Nation combines the ability to exchange best-practice programs with a robust community for sharing ideas, along with a growing army of consultants and experts, the most complete ecosystem of compelling solutions for marketers, and thought leadership and knowledge from experts. In other words, it’s everything a company needs to go from “good” to “great” with their marketing automation investment.

Why a nation?

You may be wondering, why we do we call this the Marketing Nation? Well, the Wikipedia definition of Nation refers to a community of people who share a common language, culture, ethnicity, descent, or history.

In this definition, a nation has no physical borders. Instead, members of the Marketing Nation are marketers united around a common goal of shared success and empowerment.

Are you ready to join the Marketing Nation? Here are two great ways you can participate:

The secret agent’s guide to the Marketing Nation

OK, so the Marketing Nation isn’t really a secret. But we wanted to have some fun with the idea that the Marketing Nation brings together everything a company needs to drive their marketing platform success. Kind of like a secret agent’s toolkit.

