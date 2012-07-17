b2bInstagram is on the bullet train for total photo-marketing domination, and with its user base expanding faster than the universe, it provides a cornucopia of opportunity for B2B marketing. Its simplicity allows for a wide variety of applications and it is quickly becoming an essential element to any successful visual content marketing strategy.

In this infographic we explore the budding social photo-sharing site turned marketing platform and how it can give your company an edge in generating leads and promoting your brand.

Embed The Business Marketers’ Guide to Instagram Infographic on your web site: