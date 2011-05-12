Content marketing has become a critical component of B2B marketing, but can you identify the most popular types of content, why they are used, and which content is working best? Check out our infographic to get the scoop on what’s hot and what’s not in content marketing.

(Note: Click to Enlarge)

We don’t think content marketing is replacing traditional advertising, but it sure is getting a bigger piece of the marketing pie than ever before. We’d love to know where you are seeing the biggest wins with content marketing, and how you are measuring its success. PS. The data for this rockin’ infographic came from Marketo’s Content Marketing Cheat Sheet and the 2010 B2B Content Marketing white paper on benchmarks, budgets, and trends from the amazing content marketers at MarketingProfs and Junta42!

