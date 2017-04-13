It’s springtime, and hopefully, April showers have got you thinking about your blooming MarTech stack or a refresh of your marketing engagement strategy.

Spring also brings the annual Marketing Nation Summit. It’s the one time of the year (and the most wonderful time of the year) where the brightest Digital Services Partners (MCEs—Marketing Certified Experts—out the wazoo) and greatest in marketing technology solutions all live in harmony for four glorious days.

While 100+ exhibiting partners, may sound like a dream to some, it can be a bit overwhelming to navigate to others. Here are three tips to make the most out of your time learning from the most complete ecosystem of marketing solutions at Summit:

1. Do Your Research

The Expo Hall is the obvious place to meet face-to-face with what may feel like an overwhelming number of partners. If your Expo Hall time is limited, do your research ahead of time. Check out all of our exhibiting partners before you even set foot in Moscone West. Most of these partners also have LaunchPoint listings so you can learn how they integrate with the Marketo Engagement Platform.

So, put your list together (you can even bookmark these partners in the conference mobile app, Marketing Nation Summit 2017) and pretend like you’re at the best speed dating event of your life, but with marketing vendors. The conference app also makes it easy to reach out to partners ahead of time to set up one-on-one meetings.

2. More Than Just a Trade Show Floor

There’s more than meets the eye in the Expo Hall. Yes, there will be rows and rows of exhibitors (get your swag bags ready), but we’ll also have stellar presentations happening right on the Expo Floor. Come one, come all, come to the Partner Theater.

The Partner Theater is a great way to consume bite-size presentations from a wide variety of partners from our ecosystem. Topics range from predictive analytics, to webinar and video marketing, to digital transformation strategy. Be sure to grab your lunch (or a cocktail) and head over to the Partner Theater to maximize your content consumption.

Pro tip: You only need an Expo/Keynote pass to gain access to the Expo Hall and the Partner Theater. Minimum investment, maximum education and networking benefits.

3. Hear Directly from Our Customers

Nothing makes us happier than happy customers. When customers love Marketo and our seamless integration with different solutions, well, we’re in for a huge marketing lovefest. During the sessions at Summit, you can hear directly from some of these happy customers about the success they’ve seen using Marketo and partner solutions together to bring customer engagement to new heights. You can also meet with Marketo Certified Experts, network at different soirees, and connect with customers on the mobile app!

4. Party Like a Marketing Rock Star

Summit isn’t all work and no play. Marketers, no doubt, throw the best parties and Monday Night Partner Parties at Summit will not disappoint. Help our Partners paint San Francisco purple by attending their hosted events throughout the city. These events a great way to unwind and connect with your fellow Marketing Nation members. You need at least an Expo pass to attend.



Whether you have short-term marketing goals, or a long-term strategy enhancing your organization, Summit is the place to be to demo solutions, hear from our customers, learn about new marketing trends, or pick up a tchotchke or two. What are you looking forward to most? I’d love to hear about it in the comments below.