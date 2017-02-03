Joe Paone and Vyoma Kapur

Joe Paone is a Sr. Marketing Manager at Marketo, leading demand generation and ABM for SMB. Vyoma Kapur is a Sr. Marketing Programs Manager at Marketo, leading enterprise B2C and industry demand gen programs.

Read Joe Paone and Vyoma Kapur's Blogs

Is your #ABM strategy looking like a big mess? 3 common mistakes you could be making and how to avoid them:

Follow Us

Subscribe to Feeds

Most Shared

true colors feat

What Brand Colors Say About Your Business – Marketo

4.9k SHARES
purple 4 hands

The 4 Things Digital Marketers are Missing

3.5k SHARES
measuring social

6 Ways to Make Social Measurable

2.1k SHARES
Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

3.3k SHARES
poetry

An Ode to Marketing Automation

2.7k SHARES