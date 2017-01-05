Hila Nir

Hila Nir is Vice President of Marketing & Product at ZoomInfo, an Inc. 5000 company whose Growth Acceleration Platform combines a comprehensive and actionable market intelligence database with integrated tools to help B2B companies optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, jump-start growth, and maximize profitability.

Read Hila's Blogs

5 ways to overcome organizational, operational, and data issues for #ABM success:

Follow Us

Subscribe to Feeds

Most Shared

true colors feat

What Brand Colors Say About Your Business – Marketo

3.7k SHARES
purple 4 hands

The 4 Things Digital Marketers are Missing

3.5k SHARES
measuring social

6 Ways to Make Social Measurable

3.5k SHARES
Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

3.2k SHARES
poetry

An Ode to Marketing Automation

2.6k SHARES