31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

As we kick off 2017 with the fresh energy and optimism that a new year brings, like me, I bet many of you have made some achievable (and not so achievable) New Year’s resolutions. This year, one at the very top of my list is to more actively consume industry news and trends and apply them to my own marketing. At Marketo, we finished the year by running a social countdown, called #marketocountdown, that highlighted some of the top influencers to follow so you can stay up to date on trends, tips, and best practices.

Missed the countdown? Don’t worry—we created a Storify of the 31 days that you can look at and a Twitter List so you can follow all of the influencers with just one click. Want more details? I’ve listed each influencer and their social handles below. Check it out and let us know if you follow someone who you think should be on the list.

1. Ann Handley

Ann Handley is the Head of Content at MarketingProfs and author of the WSJ bestseller, Everybody Writes. She actively wages war on mediocre content marketing.

2017 is the Year to Challenge Our Content Marketing Assumptions https://t.co/8k62h9NJjB [my latest] pic.twitter.com/JGSDtF8oor — Ann Handley (@MarketingProfs) January 4, 2017

2. Brian Fanzo

A Millennial keynote speaker, translator of geek speak, and change evangelist, Brian Fanzo doesn’t stop there—he’s a live video pioneer and also hosts the # SMACtalk and # FOMOfanz podcasts.

3. Bryan Kramer

Bryan Kramer is a TED Talk and keynote speaker, the author of Shareology and Human to Human # H2H, and the CEO of PureMatter.

4. Jessica Northey

Jessica Northey is a social media entrepreneur that speaks fluent hashtag and is a fan (and social promoter) of country music with #CMChat.

Doing a @CMchatLIVE tonight with @JessicaNorthey in one hour. Y’all stay tuned and get your questions ready! — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) December 20, 2016

5. Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki was the former Chief Evangelist of Apple but since then has been busy writing 13 books, keynoting, and serving as the Chief Evangelist of . He’s always on Twitter sharing what’s new and trending.

Nonprofits making excellent use of Instagram to reach out to audiences. https://t.co/uRHFzN6cnq pic.twitter.com/uRijCBP1sv — Guy Kawasaki (@GuyKawasaki) January 5, 2017

6. Joe Pulizzi

You can find Joe Pulizzi running Content Marketing Institute and on stage (in orange) giving a keynote at Content Marketing World. In his free time, he’s also the author of four content marketing books.

7. John Jantsch

John Jantsch is a small business marketing consultant, speaker, and author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Referral Engine, and The Commitment Engine.

Why Your Website Needs a Storyteller Instead of a Designer https://t.co/JnNsHDVRbY — John Jantsch (@ducttape) January 5, 2017

8. Lee Odden

Lee Odden is the CEO at TopRank Marketing while also finding time to be an author, speaker, consultant on B2B content and influencer marketing, social media, PR, and SEO. Fun facts: He loves bacon and has a pretty awesome beard.

2017 Trends for CMOs: Ignite Content Performance with Influencers https://t.co/jrAtcpeOge pic.twitter.com/2swQQKjS4k — Lee Odden (@leeodden) January 2, 2017

9. Mark Schaefer

Mark Schaefer is a social media keynote speaker, author of five best-selling marketing books, host of the Marketing Companion podcast, and consultant focusing on digital transformation.

What would I do if I were starting a blog from scratch? https://t.co/sBYbNu7kSi — Mark Schaefer (@markwschaefer) January 5, 2017

10. Peg Fitzpatrick

Peg Fitzpatrick is a popular social media speaker and the author of The Art of Social Media. She offers great advice on DIY design and visual marketing.

How to Make Your Pinterest Pins Look Like a Million Bucks https://t.co/QdzJSQLXvP pic.twitter.com/fMILUJlcZX — Peg Fitzpatrick ✨ (@PegFitzpatrick) January 4, 2017

11. Michael Brenner

Michael Brenner is the CEO of Marketing Insider Group and is also a content marketing consultant, marketing speaker, writer, and the author of The Content Formula.

12. Michael Stelzner

Michael Stelzner is the founder of Social Media Examiner and Social Media Marketing World. He hosts the Social Media Marketing podcast and is the author of Launch and Writing White Papers.

13. Matt Heinz

Matt Heinz is the President and CEO of Heinz Marketing which offers consulting services that cover B2B demand generation, pipeline management, sales enablement, content strategy, inside sales effectiveness, marketing technology, and driving revenue and results. He’s an awesome speaker and has been known to contribute to a Definitive Guide or two.

Modern Marketing Field Guide: Raise Awareness, Drive Response & Close More Business http://t.co/J3lA5c84MU — Matt Heinz (@HeinzMarketing) October 24, 2014

14. Neal Schaffer

Neal Schaffer is an author, global social media speaker, social media marketing influencer, and aims to help businesses generate ROI from social media. His Twitter feed is often a one-stop shop for trends, tips, and tricks.

15. Zach King

Zach King is a filmmaker, Viner, and YouTuber. He makes video look easy and teaches others how to use it and incorporate it into their strategies.

One of my favorite parts of filmmaking is figuring out how we are going to create the magic. Behind the scenes at our @McDonalds shoot #ad pic.twitter.com/lp9b9cjQ9K — Zach King (@FinalCutKing) December 6, 2016

16. Kim Garst

Kim Garst is a keynote speaker and Forbes Top 10 social media influencer.

5 Ways To Brainstorm Great #Content Marketing Ideas https://t.co/LKhYMGcAOv — Kim Garst (@kimgarst) January 5, 2017

17. Jon Loomer

Jon Loomer is an entrepreneur, business owner, accidental marketer, and Facebook Ads geek. In his free time, he is a Brewers fan and baseball stats nerd.

18. Jay Baer

Jay Baer is the most re-tweeted person in the world among digital marketers. He is also an author, speaker, and President of the consultancy and media company, Convince & Convert.

A terrific post on why statistics are catnip to social and content marketers. https://t.co/gpc52OhlaA — Jay Baer (@jaybaer) January 4, 2017

19. Joel Comm

Joel Comm is a live video marketing expert, keynote speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and social influencer.

We have two ears and one mouth. Perhaps we should listen twice as much as we speak? pic.twitter.com/NDqMR7wqSM — Joel Comm (@joelcomm) January 5, 2017

20. Mari Smith

Mari Smith is a social media thought leader, Facebook marketing expert, globe-trotting speaker, and an author.

Facebook Extends Auto-Captioning to Videos From Pages https://t.co/DcHbbT0BwV via @SocialTimes | Great news! — Mari Smith Ⓜ️ (@MariSmith) January 5, 2017

21. Pam Moore

Self-described as 50% marketing, 50% geek, Pam Moore is the CEO of Marketing Nutz and a keynote speaker, consultant, and social media influencer.

34 Social Media Truths in a Nutshell – #SocialZoomFactor Podcast https://t.co/FTQZ6zlOdi <-fr our 2012 / 2014 archives #keynote #throwback — Pam Moore (@PamMktgNut) January 5, 2017

22. Chris Brogan

Chris Brogan is the CEO of Owner Media Group. He is also the New York Times best-selling author of 9 books and counting—his latest is Find Your Writing Voice.

Influencer marketing? I’ve got some thoughts – https://t.co/VUd3N9H84y — Chris Brogan (@chrisbrogan) January 5, 2017

23. Amy Porterfield

Amy Porterfield helps businesses monetize their online marketing efforts to grow their social media fan base and email list to make a revenue impact.

Get your online business up and running with these must have tools and resources for 2017. Click here! https://t.co/trzQcRei6l — Amy Porterfield (@AmyPorterfield) December 30, 2016

24. Sam Hurley

Sam Hurley is a social influencer and entrepreneur. He shares copious tips and tricks to optimize your content and digital marketing.

Use these 7 #SEO Updates to Improve Your Google Search Rankings in 2017! >>>> https://t.co/5ajLc2XDSi <<<< pic.twitter.com/C2n36IlmDu — Sam Hurley 😎💻😎 (@Sam___Hurley) January 5, 2017

25. Diane Rayfield

Diane Rayfield is a social media marketing strategist, a Forbes Top 50 social media power influencer, and the Founder of Harp Social.

Social Media Tip: 7 Tips for Marketing a ‘Boring’ Brand on Social Media https://t.co/x8SWeZaKFO — Diane Rayfield (@DianeRayfield) January 4, 2017

26. Eve Mayer

Eve Mayer is a professional speaker, humorist, CEO of Social Media Delivered, the author of The Social Media Business Equation, and a company culture strategist.

With a new year comes new goals – not resolutions. Here are just a few of mine: https://t.co/EDXDAbdF4z — Eve Mayer (@LinkedInQueen) January 4, 2017

27. Lilach Bullock

Lilach Bullock is a social media consultant, trainer, and speaker who covers topics from content creation and amplification to influencer outreach and traffic generation.

28. Jeff Bullas

Jeff Bullas is one of the top content marketing influencers, recognized as a Forbes Top 10 Social Media Influencer. He is also a social media marketing strategist and speaker, and runs a top global business blog.

11 Ways To Engage Influencers Before Asking For Something https://t.co/pb2PS6J9cL #influencermarketing pic.twitter.com/FgRxq0JSNp — Jeff Bullas (@jeffbullas) January 5, 2017

29. Jason Falls

Jason Falls is an author and speaker who is wise to the ways of digital Marketing and social media. He is also the Chief Instigator at Conversation Research Institute.

The Truth about Virtual Reality for Most Brands – My thoughts today at @goelastic: https://t.co/j07AkcxdP7 — Jason Falls (@JasonFalls) January 5, 2017

30. Dede Watson

Dede Watson helps media and startups develop their branding and content strategies. She is also a Forbes Top 50 Social Media Power Influencer.

31. Bonnie Sainsbury

Bonnie Sainsbury is a digital business strategist, online marketing advisor, and an award-winning social media influencer.

Great copy is as critical to good #UX as visual design. Here’s how to write it – https://t.co/oWuV7hm6dU (via @dtelepathy) — Bonnie Sainsbury (@bsainsbury) January 4, 2017

Did you see any of your favorites in this list? Have someone to add? Share in the comments below!