×

Sign up for Email Updates

View our privacy and consent notice..

Fresh Off The Keyboard b2c considered purchases

How to Drive Considered Purchases in Consumer Marketing

Today, marketing revolves heavily around influencing the consideration stage. However, your ability to be top-of-mind all throughout the buyer’s journey can be the difference between making or losing a sale. In this blog, I’ll cover five features of a sophisticated engagement platform that allow you to differentiate your brand and keep it top-of-mind, while properly supporting the downstream conversion of purchases.

February 3 by | Engagement Marketing

76 SHARES
Featured Post marketing benchmark report

Where Are You on the Marketing Maturity Curve? [Report]

As our CMO, Chandar Pattabhiram says: “The future of marketing relies on our ability to engage with people in a personal and authentic way.” But, the question is–how exactly are marketers doing this today? So, we asked them, and we are proud to offer you the first of what will be an annual survey to give you marketing benchmarks from some of the best marketers in the world. Download the report to learn about marketing organizations, technology, strategy, channels, metrics, and more.

January 31 by | Marketing Automation

974 SHARES
Hot Posts

All Categories

Older Posts

Follow Us

Subscribe to Feeds

Most Shared

true colors feat

What Brand Colors Say About Your Business – Marketo

4.9k SHARES
purple 4 hands

The 4 Things Digital Marketers are Missing

3.5k SHARES
measuring social

6 Ways to Make Social Measurable

2.1k SHARES
Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

3.3k SHARES
poetry

An Ode to Marketing Automation

2.7k SHARES

We respect your privacy.

Your information is protected according to our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. When you subscribe to our email updates, you understand and agree that Marketo will send you email invites and updates, ranging from events, webinars, new content, and more, based on your settings. You may unsubscribe at any time.