You’ve heard it a thousand times: digital transformation has shifted the way companies do business. As a part of this shift, buyer expectations have changed. As a marketer, there are dozens of ways to reach your customer, but the trick is finding out how, when, and why they want to be engaged. Now, a thoughtful, personal, seamless, experience is what customers crave.

Featured Post

As we kick off 2017 with the fresh energy and optimism that a new year brings, like me, I bet many of you have made some achievable (and not so achievable) New Year’s resolutions. This year, one at the very top of my list is to more actively consume industry news and trends and apply them to my own marketing. At Marketo, we finished the year by running a social countdown, called #marketocountdown, that highlighted some of the top influencers to follow so you can stay up to date on trends, tips, and best practices.