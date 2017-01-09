×

Fresh Off The Keyboard increase survey responses

4 Effective Methods to Increase Your Survey Response Rates

Like many of today’s savvy marketers, you’re probably looking for creative ways to bring in new leads or contacts, surveys being one of them. But creating your survey is just the start—perhaps the biggest hurdle to overcome is actually getting your prospects and customers to take it. Here are four effective methods for increasing your survey response rates, from sending the right message to offering incentives:

January 9 by | Demand Generation

Featured Post Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

As we kick off 2017 with the fresh energy and optimism that a new year brings, like me, I bet many of you have made some achievable (and not so achievable) New Year’s resolutions. This year, one at the very top of my list is to more actively consume industry news and trends and apply them to my own marketing. At Marketo, we finished the year by running a social countdown, called #marketocountdown, that highlighted some of the top influencers to follow so you can stay up to date on trends, tips, and best practices.

January 6 by | Social Media Marketing

