They say the toughest position on a football field is the quarterback. You’ve got hundreds of plays to learn and optimize. You get hit with a blow when you least expect it and need to dash to an opening that presents itself. Your team counts on your strategies to win the game and you take the blame for losses. With Super Bowl 51 just around the corner, I decided to have some fun and draw some parallels between football and marketing. Feel free to drop yourself into the quarterback slot here and see if you can relate.