Fresh Off The Keyboard

2016 was a crazy year in a lot of ways. One big learning I took away from the year is to market what your brand is, not what it isn’t. We’re the caretakers of our company brand, and we make choices every day about how to tell our brand story. While there is certainly a time and place for competitive comparison, on a day-to-day basis, here are three reasons you want to talk about what your company is, not what it isn’t.