×

Sign up for Email Updates

View our privacy and consent notice..

Fresh Off The Keyboard digital marketing for publishers

How Publishers Develop and Monetize Audiences with Digital Marketing

The sheer volume of content has arguably put the spotlight back on high-quality, original content–the kind of content that comes from newspapers, magazines, and many digital publications. But in spite of that, monetizing quality content has never been more challenging. If paid audiences are only shrinking, can Bill Gate’s prediction that the “real money on the internet” would be in content hold true? The short answer is yes. Here are three steps I’ve seen publishers taking to develop and monetize their audiences.

January 16 by | Digital Marketing

15 SHARES
Featured Post Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

As we kick off 2017 with the fresh energy and optimism that a new year brings, like me, I bet many of you have made some achievable (and not so achievable) New Year’s resolutions. This year, one at the very top of my list is to more actively consume industry news and trends and apply them to my own marketing. At Marketo, we finished the year by running a social countdown, called #marketocountdown, that highlighted some of the top influencers to follow so you can stay up to date on trends, tips, and best practices.

January 6 by | Social Media Marketing

2.9k SHARES
Hot Posts

All Categories

Older Posts

Follow Us

Subscribe to Feeds

Most Shared

true colors feat

What Brand Colors Say About Your Business – Marketo

4.9k SHARES
purple 4 hands

The 4 Things Digital Marketers are Missing

3.5k SHARES
measuring social

6 Ways to Make Social Measurable

3.5k SHARES
Influencers to follow 2017

31 Influencers to Follow in 2017

2.9k SHARES
poetry

An Ode to Marketing Automation

2.7k SHARES

We respect your privacy.

Your information is protected according to our Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. When you subscribe to our email updates, you understand and agree that Marketo will send you email invites and updates, ranging from events, webinars, new content, and more, based on your settings. You may unsubscribe at any time.